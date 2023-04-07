Lango launches tree-planting campaign to curb climate change

Lango cultural institution, in partnership with the government, has launched a massive tree-planting campaign to mitigate the impact of climate change.

Tekwaro Lango, the Ministry of Water and Environment, and National Forestry Authority (NFA) yesterday launched the five-year campaign at Abia Seed Secondary School, Abia Sub-county in Alebtong District.

During this period, clan leaders will mobilise the population to plant at least one million trees in Lira, Oyam, Kole, Apac, Otuke, Alebtong, Kwania, Dokolo and Amolatar districts and Lira City.

Under the intervention, at least 2,000 trees will be planted at Abia Seed Secondary School – an O-Level mixed government-aided learning institution in Moroto County.

This school, with 218 students and 20 teachers, offers holistic gender-responsive and affordable education in the country, according to the head teacher, Mr Levi Abongo.

He said: “The world is changing at a rapid rate. Time will come when we shall have no wood fuel, and therefore something must be done about it by planting woodlot…Our school has 10 acres of land which is enough to plant about 10,000 trees.”

Dr Moses Odongo Okune, the Tekwaro Lango Paramount Chief, said massive planting of trees is expected to help control deforestation and also contribute toward controlling the impacts of climate change which are affecting social and economic development in the sub-region.

Dr Odongo, who is the former executive director of Uganda Road Fund (URF), also thanked the two government agencies for the partnership.

“We are extremely happy with you for coming to the community. Sincerely, you are accounting very well for public funds that you receive in your organisations,” he said.

He added: “We have not heard that you [NFA] are corrupt, we have not heard that you are grabbing anybody’s land. We are proud of you.”

He also noted that the Ministry of Water and Environment is doing commendable work in supporting efforts of the local community to protect the environment.

“So, I request the leadership of our council and cabinet to organise for you a day that you can come and interact with our cultural leaders in Lango and impart this skill [of growing trees] to them so that they can expand it to their communities.”

A retired head teacher, Mr Alfred Okello Ogwok, said the intervention is in line with goal number 13 of Sustainable Development Goals which aims at taking urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts.

“For me this launch of the tree-planting campaign has made my year and has made my life. I am so proud that the Paramount Chief chose to launch this wonderful programme here. ” he said.

Mr John Giribo, the NFA sector manager of West Lango, lauded stakeholders for the campaign.