Lango leaders eulogise Justice Aweri as a dedicated worker    

Leaders from the Lango Sub-region have hailed the late Supreme Court Judge Rubby Opio Aweri as an honest and dedicated professional.

Justice Opio Aweri, who has also been the Chief Inspector of Courts, died at Mulago National Referral Hospital last week. He was 69.

“I advise our young people that Justice Rubby Opio is not dead. It’s you, the young people who aspire to get where he was by working hard. He climbed the ladder through hard work and that should be an inspiration for the young people of Uganda,” Col (Rtd) Tony Otoa, an ex-serviceman, said.

Dr Moses Michael Odongo Okune, the Lango paramount chief, said the sub-region had lost an illustrious lawyer.

“We condole with the Judiciary, legal fraternity, Atek Okwenye clan of Lango and the entire Lango community upon this death,” he said.

“We shall remember Justice Opio Aweri for being concerned about problems facing Lango. He loved his people and was always with them. May the Lord rest his soul in eternal peace,” Dr Odongo said.

Mr Lawrence Egole, the Lira Resident City Commissioner, said the late Aweri was a friendly and peace loving person who would give fruitful advice to the young leaders.

“The late Aweri has been an asset to this nation and he has dispensed justice without fear or favour,” Mr Egole said.

He added: “I have worked with the late Justice Opio Aweri since I was appointed the Resident District Commissioner of Dokolo. He was a respected opinion leader and if I had any challenges concerning the community of Dokolo, we would address them together.”

Mr Egole also said the late Aweri did not use his status to mistreat the common people but used it to create friendships.

“He was dearly loved, and we have lost an icon. He was a down-to-earth man and freely interacted with everyone, irrespective of their status,” he.

Mr Lucas Omara recalled when he first met the judge in December 1984.