Lango leaders shower new NSSF board chair with blessings

A section of leaders from Lango Sub-region have welcomed with excitement the appointment of Dr David Ogong as the new chairman of the Board of Directors for the National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

Dr Ogong will serve as the new chairperson, replacing Dr Peter Kimbowa whose three-year tenure elapsed on September 1, 2024.

The development follows the appointment of a new Board of Directors for NSSF for a three-year term starting September 1, 2024 by the Minister of Gender, Labour, and Social Development, Ms Betty Amongi.

The Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury Ramathan Ggoobi also joins the Board, substituting Patrick Ocailap. Richard Bigirwa also joins as a workers’ representative under the National Organisation of Trade Unions (NOTU), replacing Lwabayi Mudiba Hassan.

Lira University Deputy Vice Chancellor, Associate Professor Okaka Opio Dokotum, like other sons and daughters of Lango congratulate Dr Ogong on the appointment.

“What a massive endorsement by the appointing authority!” he said.

Ms Beatrice Amongi Lagada, Oyam former woman Member of Parliament, asked God to bless and guide the new NSSF’s board chairperson as he superintendents over workers' funds.

Mr Maxwell Akora, the Member of Parliament for Maruzi County, has no doubt that Dr Ogong will not bring shame to the country.



“He is a humble gentleman who is also focused. I wish him the very best as he superintendents over the workers' funds,” Mr Akora said.

Dr Morris Chris Ongom, the director of National Chamber of Commerce and Industry for Lango Sub-region, said they are confident that under Dr Ogong’s guidance, the NSSF will achieve even greater success, benefiting the people of Uganda and ensuring long-term financial stability for all members.

“Congratulations on your well-deserved appointment as chairman of the NSSF Board! This is a remarkable achievement and a testament to your exceptional leadership, expertise, and dedication to public service. You continue to represent the Lango leadership brand with distinction, venturing into rarely chartered territories and setting a high standard for excellence,” Dr Ongom said.

Mr Simon Peter Odoo, a retired magistrate, said: “God Bless you (Dr Ogong) in your new tour of duty.”

Who is David Ogong?

He is a seasoned senior strategy, planning, and regulatory executive with over 15 years of experience driving growth and expansion in the communications industry and capital markets in Uganda.

Prior to his new assignment, he served as the Director of Market Supervision at the Capital Markets Authority (CMA). Before joining CMA, Dr Ogong served as Director of Competition and Corporate Affairs / Consumer Affairs and Director of Finance and Information Technology at the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC).

He holds a Global MBA from Oxford Brookes University (UK), an MSc in Accounting and Finance, and BA in Accounting and Finance from London South Bank University (UK).

He is also a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA), UK and a member of the Institute of Chartered Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU), and a Fellow of Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (UK)