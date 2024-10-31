Lango leadership dispute: Key issues as court decides on Thursday

The High Court in Lira is expected to answer five key issues on Thursday as it delivers a verdict in the case challenging the election of gazzetted Lango Paramount Chief Eng Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune.

Warring factions have Elected rival Lango paramount chief and the gazzetted paramount chief Eng Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune

First, the court will determine whether the election held on March 1, 2024 was conducted in compliance with the law.

Secondly, whether the dispute between the parties in this matter was handled by council of elders of clan leaders in compliance with section 16 of the Institution of Traditional and Cultural Leaders Act 2011, and if so, whether the failure to comply renders the suit or counterclaim premature.

Court will also be expected to decide whether Odongo Okune was illegally gazetted as the new Paramount Chief of Lango, and if so, whether this court can pronounce itself on the gazzettement without instituting suit against the Attorney General.





Additionally, whether the October 11, 2024 election organised by Lango Cultural Foundation – a company limited by guarantee – which saw Dickson Ogwang Okul emerge as a rival cultural leader was conducted in compliance with the law.

Lastly, locals will be hoping the court highlights available remedies for the conflicting parties.

Background

Eng Dr Michael was elected to this highly respected position of authority on March 1, 2024, replacing his aging uncle Mzee Yosam Odur Ebii.

He emerged victorious after beating Guna Clan leader Dan Okello, in an open-air election held at Akii-Bua Stadium in Lira City.

The former executive director of Uganda Road Fund (URF) swept 1,692 votes against Dr Okello’s 139 votes. Of the total votes cast, there were 27 invalid votes, according to the chairman Electoral Commission of Lango Cultural Institution, Tom Otim.

Three months later, the Ugandan government through the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development gazetted Eng Dr Odongo Okune as the Won Nyaci of Lango on June 14, 2024.

Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Ms Betty Amongi Ongom, directed the executive director of Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation to have Odongo’s status as Lango cultural leader gazetted.





The directive is in accordance with section 6 of the Institution of Traditional or Cultural Leaders Act 2011.

It states that: “Where a traditional or cultural leader has been declared to exist in any area of Uganda in accordance with the culture, customs and traditions or wishes and aspirations of the people, the minister shall ensure the declaration to be published in the Gazette.”

Amongi said after thorough scrutiny of the processes leading to the election of Eng Dr Odongo Okune as Lango Paramount Chief, the government had no objection to having him gazetted.

But on October 11, 2024, the Lango Cultural Foundation’s electoral body chaired by Col (Rtd) Dan Opito Odwee organised a fresh counter election and declared Ogwang Okul as the elected paramount chief.

Prior, Justice Philip Odoki, head of the court circuit assigned by the Judiciary to handle the Lango leadership dispute, issued an interim injunction prohibiting the organisers of the purported election, declaring, or installing any candidate as winner of the said election until the determination of Miscellaneous Application No.108 of 2024.

This case was lodged at the High Court in Lira by Dr Odongo Okune, George Ojwang Opota and Willie Omodo Omodo against Denis Obia Ocila, Benjamin Okii, Ogwang Okul, Dr Dan Okello, Dr Richard Nam, Col (Rtd) Dan Opito Odwee and Dennis Okwir Jaramogi.