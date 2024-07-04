Lango leadership fight: Amb Okul defies Museveni

Uganda’s former Deputy Ambassador to the United States of America Dickson Ogwang Okul has defied President Museveni’s directives on peace and reconciliation following ongoing leadership wrangles at the Lango Cultural Institution.

Currently serving in Khartoum as Charge d’ Affaires, the Pala Ocol Clan chief is among some members of the Lango tribe who are opposed to the election of Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune as the new Won Nyaci (paramount chief) of Lango.

The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development has already gazetted the former executive director of Uganda Road Fund as the paramount chief.

Dr Okune, who will be installed as the new Won Nyaci on November 2, was elected to the position on March 1.

However, about 30 clan leaders (Ambassador Okul inclusive) aligned to outgoing Won Nyaci Yocam Odur Ebii, boycotted the election.

They have since distanced themselves from the poll outcome that brought forth Dr Okune as the Lango cultural leader.

On Friday, June 28, President Museveni met the two warring parties at State House, Entebbe, and offered the aggrieved faction fatherly and soft-landing options as he intervened in the dispute.

He directed that Mr Okul’s clique with a handful of fans should go back to the Council of Owitong – the highest decision-making body of Lango Cultural Institution – and have their matters presented before it for resolution.

Also, the head of state asked them to seek court redress in case they are aggrieved with the council decision.

Mr Maxwell Akora, the Maruzi MP, also the vice chairperson of the National Organising Committee for Dr Okune’s coronation, said some people are hell-bent on derailing their roadmap.

He said the detractors are trying to demobilise their fundraising drive and calling for fresh elections despite the fact that the government now recognizes Dr Okune as the Lango Paramount Chief-elect.

“Following our visit to State House last Friday, we had a panel discussion on Zoom yesterday (Sunday, June 30) moderated by Robert Olet Egwea and Rehema Apio from the Diaspora. The panel consisted of myself, Dr Alex Ario and Counsel Simon Peter Odoo Odoo on the one side; and Dr Laury Ocen, Ogwang Okul, and Joseph Ekol Ekol on the other side,” Mr Akora said.

The legislator said the meeting started well but later degenerated when Mr Olet Egwea summarised the salient issues to be agreed on as a resolution.

“Ogwang Okul made the absurd claim that he is the anointed one who can bring peace to Lango and swore that there will be no coronation,” he said.

This reporter also joined the Sunday evening Zoom meeting and listened to submissions from the panelists.