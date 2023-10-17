Lango mourns Lira city mayor, Ogwal Achonga

Lango sub-region is mourning two departed politicians; Lira City West Mayor Michael Ogwal Achonga and former Kole District chairperson, Betty Nam. The duo died from different ailments on Saturday.

Ogwal, the first elected mayor of Lira City West, died at the Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI) Mulago where he had been admitted for six months.

He will be honoured by a joint council meeting of Lira City West and Lira City East divisions and Lira City Council on Wednesday.

That Saturday at around 11am, Betty Nam, died mysteriously at her home in Adyel Junior Quarters.

She was the LC5 chairperson from 2016 to 2021.

Mr George Rashid Opio, the Malakwanga clan chief, also the publicity secretary for the burial organising committee, said Lango sub-region has lost two great leaders.

“Ogwal left a legacy which will take time to fade. He was a good politician who made a lot of developments when he was the LC3 chairman of Ojwina Division. We shall remember him forever in our mind for the good things he did,” Mr Opio told the Monitor on Tuesday.

He said Ogwal touched many lives because he cared for many orphans and disadvantaged people.

“He was a very kind man who picked up many abandoned babies and raised them and adopted them as his children and educated them,” Mr Opio said.

Mr Alfred Okello Odwar, a friend described Ogwal as a man who loved sports from childhood up to the time of his demise.

“I studied with him at Lango College in the early 1980s. He was a very good footballer who later played for Black Rhino before starting his own football club – Black Power. He loved darts and until the time of his death he was a member of Galaxy Darts club,” Mr Okello Odwar said.

Ms Manuel Akello, the deceased’s daughter, said: “My father had cancer in the stomach and he was operated on three times in the intestine. He was a loving father who took good care of us but the Lord has called him.”

The Kole District Council will hold a special sitting on Thursday to pay tribute to their former LC5 chairperson.

Nam will be laid to rest at their ancestral home in Alito Sub-county, Kole District, on Saturday.