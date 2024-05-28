Lango mourns ‘polished, professional’ town clerk killed in car crash

A professional administrator and polished and seasoned government servant are some of the words used by mourners to describe the character of the deceased town clerk of Lira City.



Theophilus Tibihika, 53, was killed in a car crash in Akalo Sub-county, Kole District of northern Uganda in the wee hours of Monday morning.



His body was on Monday found trapped in the wreckage of a double cabin pickup Hilux registration number UAM450V, which he was said to be driving at the time of the crash.



It is suspected that Tibihika, at around 2 am on Monday, lost control of the vehicle, and veered off the road before it overturned several times. Police in Kole District are yet to release a detailed report of their investigations into the crash.



Tibihika was appointed last year as the first substantive Lira town clerk.



He took over from Mr Emmanuel Wamburu who was acting before he was transferred to the neighboring Kole District where he currently works as the Chief Administrative Officer CAO).



Ms Lillian Grace Ocare, the deputy town clerk, on Tuesday, said her boss was received in Lira City by the political and technical leadership of Kasese municipality in 2023, “a testimony of good work done in Kasese.”

However, she said it was a “black Monday” that they received a disturbing message announcing his demise.



Political and technical leaders, businesspersons, friends, and relatives gathered on Tuesday to eulogize Tibihika.

“On behalf of the technical staff of Lira City and my behalf, I stand before you still with a heavy heart to testify about the fallen hero, a polished and seasoned government servant,” Ms Ocare told hundreds of mourners gathered at Lira City council hall.



The deputy town clerk has been working closely with the deceased whom she fondly called Theo.

“He was a think tank for this city. He told us that his brain never sleeps until he knows what he will do the next day. So, every morning he wakes up with an agenda,” Ms Ocare said.



Many describe him as a professional administrator, who had a multidisciplinary body of knowledge and competence that he willingly fully used to mentor his officers without reservation.



“He gave us his all. Whatever Theo knew, he wanted you to know; whatever he could do, he wanted you to do better than him, and because of that he started on system strengthening, time management, and time-keeping,” his deputy said.



The deceased used to report to the office at 7:30 am and could leave as late as 10 pm, according to Ms Ocare.



She added: “We had to give him his special key. I emulated him until I started coming at his time and also leaving late like him. I thank God for my husband and I also thank ourselves because we are now off layers – there are no babies at home.”



Col (Rtd) Tonny Otoa, a representative of Lango cultural institution or Tekwaro Lango, said: “It is rare for me to have seen a person with a belief in God’s ways and commitment. I know the children are not left alone because you (mourners) are here.”



Pastor Johnson Ogema, a team leader at Victory Outreach Ministries, said the deceased town clerk fought a good fight while serving as a town clerk in Lira.



“That is why we can all talk good about him. He came here on assignment and, that assignment has been fully completed,” he said.

Dr Morris Chris Ongom, the former president of Lira City Development Forum, said the deceased had good plans to make Lira City great.



Tibihika was born on November 19, 1971 to the late Boniface Bwimbiza and Bernadette Kamategano of Nyakasa Village, Nyakyera Sub-county in Ntungamo District. He’s survived by a widow, Innocent Tibihika Atukunda, and four children; Theo Mukama Nuwagaba, Ayebare Rutakirwa, Aijuka Otwebembera and Arinda Otaremwa.



Ms Atukunda said her husband loved working in Lira City more than other places he had worked before.



“There is no place he has gone, loved, and has been committed to more than this city. He told me he was praying to God to help him make Lira a great city in northern Uganda. And on this note, I would like to thank his worshiper, the mayor of Lira City (Sam Atul). You have provided a good environment for my husband to offer his best. So, thank you so much for allowing him to serve Uganda. If you were harassing him, if you were not giving him a peaceful environment, he wouldn’t do much,” Ms Atukunda said.



“I don’t think I have visited any city where he has worked as I have come to Lira.”



The widow said her husband loved his family, adding that when he was still serving in those cities that were near to them he always came home for the weekends.



“I would like to thank you so much, your worship (Lira City mayor) for allowing him to visit his family every month. He would take a leave for one week to come and be with us. He loved his family, he loved to eat food prepared from home,” the widow said.

