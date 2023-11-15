Lango MPs ask to meet Museveni after Akii Bua excluded from stadia to host AFCON

Legislators from the Lango sub-region are demanding to urgently meet President Museveni to persuade him to ask government to revisit a decision that saw Akii Bua Stadium taken off the list of facilities to host 2027 AFCON football matches.

In a joint statement signed by 29 Lango lawmakers, the legislators expressed displeasure over reasons given for what they described as a “shocking exclusion.”

"Lango Parliamentary group rejects the move by the government of Uganda to maliciously exclude Akii Bua stadium from hosting AFCON 2027. The reasons given such as lack of an airport and goods are unjustifiable since construction of roads and airports are a function of government which failed to fulfill in Lango sub-region despite several calls by its leaders to do so over the years," the group’s chairperson Judith Alyek told journalists in Kampala on Wednesday.

Early November, an AFCON preparations interministerial committee considered construction of a stadium in Hoima City to host the continental tournament.

The Lango Parliamentary group now demands that the plan to construct Akii Bua stadium to host AFCON 2027 “be maintained and implemented within the timelines of the AFCON bid."

The MPs also say President Museveni is their last line of hope regarding their request.

When asked what their next step would be should their request fall unsuccessful, the Secretary General of the group, Dr Samuel Opio said:

"We strongly believe that the president will be able to honor our request and ensure that the pledge previously made to have John Akii Bua stadium Host AFCON is granted.”

The group’s request to meet Museveni includes signatories such as government whip Hamson Dennis Obua, health minister Jane Ruth Aceng, labour minister Betty Among Akena and Uganda People's Congress President Jimmy Akena.