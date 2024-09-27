Lango NRM leaders want party to divorce UPC

Leaders of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) from the Lango Sub-region have asked the ruling party to divorce with the opposition Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) party ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Apac District Woman Member of Parliament (MP) Betty Engola and several NRM members said the alliance between NRM and UPC, which was done ahead of 2016 polls, is recording negative impacts.

The alliance involved President Museveni, who belongs to NRM and UPC President Jimmy Akena.

“This marriage of UPC and NRM must be divorced because it’s causing huge problems to us,” Apac District Woman Member of Parliament (MP) Betty Engola said at a consultative meeting chaired by NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong.

According to Ms Engola, UPC is persistently de-campaigning NRM in Lango Sub-region, which she said accounts for NRM’s defeat in 2023 Oyam North and 2024 Dokolo Woman MP by-election.

NRM Electoral Commission chairman Dr Tanga Odoi used his address to accuse Oyam South MP Betty Amongi of using money obtained from government to fight aspirants on the ruling party card.

This comes amid speculation that Amongi has showed interest in shifting to contest as Lira City Woman MP in 2026, against likely NRM flagbearer and health minister Ruth Acheng.

“They give you a soft landing to be a minister (Amongi) and instead you are using that position to fight the party that gave you the job. That is not right. The lady I know for now is Dr Acheng,” Dr Odoi noted.

NRM officials led by party secretary general Richard Todwong pose for a group photo during a consultative meeting in Lira City on September 25, 2024. PHOTO/CHARITY AKULLO.

Todwong cautioned Amongi to “stop meddling in NRM affairs.”

“We belong to NRM, but we don’t deny you your opportunity to belong to UPC. We shall love you from your party, but also don’t interfere with our party,” he said, noting that UPC was taking advantage of NRM’s silence, misrepresentation and poor performance in the region.