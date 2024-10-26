Lango paramount chief coronation: Organising committee dispels cancellation rumours

The National Organising Committee in Kampala, is battling misinformation online regarding the enthronement of Lango Paramount Chief-elect, Eng Dr. Michael Moses Odongo Okune.

"We are going ahead with the coronation arrangements," said Mr Maxwell E.P. Akora, National Organising Committee Vice Chairperson and Member of Parliament for Maruzi County. "However, there is some fake news and malicious propaganda circulating about the government cancelling the coronation."

The coronation ceremony, budgeted at over Shs2.8 billion, is scheduled for November 2, 2024.

According to Mr Akora, "The Won Nyaci-elect and his delegation had very cordial and fruitful meetings with the Minister for the Presidency and the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development."

An official gazette published on June 14, 2024, proclaimed Eng Dr Odongo Okune as the Won Nyaci, effective November 2. The former Executive Director of the Uganda Road Fund (URF) was elected to this highly respected position on March 1, 2024.

“There is no injunction against the arrangements or indeed the coronation of Eng Dr Odongo Okune. Instead, an injunction to stay the election of October 11, 2024, and any activities arising there from by Dickson Ogwang Okul and several others is still extant, having been extended up to October 28, 2024. It has nothing to do with the coronation of Eng Dr Odongo Okune,” Mr Akora clarified.

About 3,000 guests are expected at the event, including kings from Uganda, South Sudan, Kenya, Ghana, and Nigeria, and notable figures like former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Amollo Odinga.

Mr Akora expressed gratitude to corporate entities, government institutions, and the people of Lango for their support.

"We thank the many corporates, government institutions... and the Owitong (Clan Leaders) of Lango who have generously contributed for the coronation."