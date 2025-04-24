Lango Paramount Chief seeks Shs1.1b in compensation over 'malicious' lawsuits

The Paramount Chief of Lango, Eng Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune, is seeking Shs1.1 billion in compensation from individuals who he claims are bent on discrediting his leadership.

The amount is almost half of the estimated budget for his failed coronation ceremony, which was scheduled for November 2, 2024, with a total estimated cost of over Shs2.8 billion.

The compensation claim stems from legal costs incurred in response to multiple court applications filed by clan leaders Benjamin Okii and Denis Obia Acila, who challenged Dr Odongo Okune's election as Won Nyaci.

The two clan leaders lodged a petition at the High Court in Lira, which was later dismissed, giving a green light to Dr Odongo Okune's election. However, the same court later declared the election "illegal, null and void," preventing the coronation ceremony from taking place.

"The Shs1.1 billion figure is based on various legal attempts made to obstruct or discredit Dr Odongo Okune's leadership," said Dr Adams Makmot Kibwanga, one of the eight lawyers representing Dr Odongo Okune and six others. "These included an application for an injunction to block his enthronement, and another challenging the legal status of the Lango Cultural Foundation."

The Lango Cultural Foundation's legal status was challenged in court, with the court ruling that the Foundation is not a corporate entity. This decision also impacted the legitimacy of the then Prime Minister, Robert James Ajal.

Lawyers representing Dr Odongo Okune have submitted necessary documentation outlining the claimed expenditures to the High Court in Lira for review. However, Emmanuel Egaru Omiat, the lawyer representing Okii and Acila, has indicated that they have not yet received official notice of the compensation claims.

"We are also preparing to file a counterclaim for costs against Dr Odongo Okune's camp," Egaru said, highlighting the ongoing legal battle between the two parties.