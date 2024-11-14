Lango premier resigns, cites rot in cultural institution

Lango Cultural Foundation (LCF) Prime Minister Eng James Ajal Robert has resigned, citing a rot in the institution amongst several issues which were affecting his operations.

“I want to bring to your notice that there are rots in people around you which makes your administration difficult to streamline,” Ajal wrote in a letter addressed to Yosam Odur Ebii, whom Lira High Court ordered should be regazzeted as the Lango Paramount Chief (Won Nyaci), a year after he had abdicated.

“It is my prayer and hope that the incoming Prime Minister and Cabinet members will be respected,” Ajal adds in the November 7 letter seen by Monitor.

Ajal also indicated that his departure is occasioned by the institution’s failure to facilitate chiefdom activities.

“It is a demanding assignment which needs a lot of support financially, morally, humanly which was lacking during my tenure. My sponsorship of Lango Cultural Foundation (LCF) operation caused the collapse of my business for the all-round support I gave to your leadership,” Ajal wrote.

Since year start, Lango cultural institution has been rocked by a major leadership dispute that saw High Court annul the separate election of two rival paramount chiefs on October 31.

“I am happy that, by being focused, I led a court battle to save LCF by writing to the Principal Judge to bring the ruling forward before November 2, 2024. The ruling has saved Lango for eternity and reinstating you as Won Nyaci,” Eng Ajal said.

Asked to comment on the purported resignation, LCF spokesperson Jacob Ocen said: “Ajal was removed from the position of Prime Minister with the entire cabinet in a reshuffle by Won Nyaci in September 2023.”

“But when the list of the new cabinet was submitted for approval, the supreme Council of Owitong rejected it and only maintained me as spokesperson and George Rashid Opio as the Principal Private Secretary (PPS) to Won Nyaci,” Ocen told Monitor on Thursday.

According to him, Council of Owitong later sympathized with Ajal, allowing him to continue working as PM to “make the cultural institution functional.”

“The Won Nyaci never wanted him all along and has never worked with him again since September last year. So, it’s not true that Ajal was working as PM. He has all along only been pretending and deceiving himself,” Ocen emphasized.