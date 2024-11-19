Lango’s renowned teacher, businessman Mawa dies at 49

“A teacher with pure heart for humanity”, and “Peace-loving person” are some of the words used to best describe the character of the director of Lira-based British Hygiene Care, Dr George Mawa, 49 following his passing.



Mawa, born on December 28, 1975, passed away from Mulago National Referral Hospital, Kampala, on November 18, 2024, after a long illness.



“We would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family. We shall dearly miss him because he was our in-law,” his brother-in-law, Mr Maxwell Wellborn Omara said.



Ms Sarah Awor Angweri eulogized him as a very “”loyal National Resistance Movement (NRM) cadre who served his party diligently up to his death. So, we actually request the party members and the national chairman, Gen Yoweri Museveni, to support the deceased’s family.”



Mawa held several key positions in church and cultural institutions, including being the prime minister of the National Fellowship of Born Again Pentecostal Churches of Uganda in the Lango Sub-region. He was also the prime minister of Palamyek Clan, one of the clans in Lango.



In April 2023, US-based Los Angeles Church Development Institute (LADCI) honoured the deceased with a Doctorate Degree in community development for the significant roles he played in supporting and introducing projects that directly impacted on the lives of the community.



He received the doctorate award during the East Africa Leadway Leadership Submit at Pefa Christ Church, Kisumu City in Kenya.



About Mawa



He contested twice for Lira City’s mayoral seat but failed to make it through.



Before venturing into business, he served as a teacher at Aloi Demonstration Primary School, Alebtong District, and Akia Primary School in Lira respectively.



In 2007, he was the first person to set up an orphanage named Obanga Tek, literally meaning God, to support children whose parents died in the hands of the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) insurgents.



Mawa later established a vocational training school – Church of God International Vocational School in Lira since he was a teacher and loved seeing children progress.



Additionally, he was among people who established music studios in Lira to promote talents among youngsters. Mawa’s GMO studio motivated and encouraged young people of that time who later turned into music stars. The studio helped to shape and build music talents which later became a source of livelihood for people like the late DJ Super, and Mzee B, among others.



After realising the increased challenges in waste management in many towns in northern Uganda, Mawa opened British Hygiene Care Ltd in 2002 to offer consultancy services on environmental protection, sanitation, and waste management.



He also served as secretary for Works and Technical Services in the then Lira Municipal Council. Around that time, he was voted as the best-performing leader in Lira Municipal Council.



He is survived by two wives and 16 children.



Tentative burial programme



The body leaves Mulago Hospital for Lira on Tuesday, according to Lira City councilor, Ms Sarah Awor Angweri.



On Wednesday, the body will rest at Lira Regional Referral Hospital’s mortuary and night vigil continues at his home after the meeting.



On Thursday, the body will be taken to Lira City Council hall for tribute by city council. Thereafter, he will be transported to his home at Baronger Central, Lira City West Division in Lira City for another vigil.



He will be laid to rest in Omino Village, Alolololo Parish, Adwir Sub-county in Alebtong District on saturday.

