Lango Sub-region residents receive HIV drugs

People living with HIV/Aids in Lango Sub-region have received a consignment of drugs that complement antiretroviral (ARVs).

The drugs worth Shs1.06 billion is part of the Joint Clinical Research Centre (JCRC) and Direct Relief, contribution to HIV care.

The beneficiary facilities include Alebtong, Amolatar, Orum, Aboke, Aduku, Dokolo, Anyeke, Ogur, Lira PAG and Amach health centre IVs, Aber and Apac hospitals, and Lira Regional Referral Hospital.

The drugs vary in type and quantity depending on the needs of the health facility. These include oral rehydration solutions, antibiotics, IV fluids, suture materials, high blood pressure drugs and vitamins for pregnant women.

Representatives of the beneficiary districts and health facilities expressed gratitude after receiving the drugs on Wednesday.

The acting Apac District Health Officer (DHO), Mr Francis Leone Oceng, said six health facilities in the district received a consignment of drugs worth Shs167 million. There are about 14,000 people living with HIV/Aids in Apac District, according to Mr Oceng .

He said the district has on several occasions experienced drug stockout.

“And these are some of the commodities that today we have received. As a district and as the head of health services in Apac, I want to say every medicine that comes should reach the last beneficiary, that is the patient.

And I want to pledge that with our supply system, all these medicines will go through that system and will reach the last person,” he said.

Apac health officials said the donated drugs would suffice for two months as they wait for the next consignment from the National Medical Stores (NMS).

Mr Apollo Bernard Opolot, the Kwania District chief administrative officer, said about 8,000 people living with HIV/Aids have been enrolled on medication in the district.

“This support is very timely. The commodities are going to help us in the fight against HIV/Aids. There has been a gap,” Mr Opolot said.

Dr Mary Namubiru, a programme director at the Joint Clinical Research Centre, said many people living HIV/Aids are suffering with non-communicable diseases, including hypertension.

“Our teams have worked with the district health authorities and the facilities to find out what drugs they are lacking. So, the drugs we’ve given are tailored to a given site and the district,” she said.

Lango Sub-region, like the rest of the country, is experiencing several challenges in the fight against HIV/Aids.

Mr Oceng said: “As a district, we have not reached 95 percent, especially on detection. We are at 94 percent. And that means we still have some proportion that we need to reach out to for us to make sure we reach all corners of the district.”

The HIV prevalence in Apac is high compared to the national figure of about 6.4 percent. Apac has a prevalence of 7.4 percent.