Lango supreme body rejects Bishop Olwa’s peace deal

The Council of Owitong, the highest-decision making body of Lango Cultural Institution, has rejected a peace negotiation plan by the Anglican bishop of Lango diocese saying it is a waste of time.

Bishop Dr Alfred Olwa, the chairperson of Lango Religious Leaders Forum (LARELEF) is interested in mediating the Lango cultural leadership dispute.

This came after a section of Lango clan leaders opposing the election of Eng Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune as the paramount chief or Won Nyaci sought intervention of the religious body in the matter.

The already gazetted paramount chief was elected on March 1, 2024 but over 20 clan leaders under a company limited by guarantee –Lango Cultural Foundation Limited – boycotted the election and have since distanced themselves from the poll outcome.

The enthronement of Dr Okune, the former executive director of Uganda Road Fund (URF) as the Won Nyaci is scheduled for November 2, 2024.

“I am pleased to inform you of our readiness and willingness to mediate the Lango cultural leadership dispute between Lango Cultural Foundation and Lango Cultural Institution,” Bishop Olwa said in a letter addressed to the prime minister of Lango Cultural Foundation dated July 19, 2024.

The spiritual father indicated that following “extensive consultations” with his team and other stakeholders, the mediation is scheduled to take place over two days – between August 8 and 9, 2024. The Onomo Hotel in Nakasero, Kampala has been chosen as the venue for the dialogue.

“Each party is required to bring seven representatives. We will require at least two members of Itogo Adwong (Lango Advisory Council) on the mediation panel, which will also feature a consultant on dispute resolution to be nominated by the Honourable Chief Justice of the Republic of Uganda,” he wrote, adding that LARELEF will cover the costs of the mediation through funds raised specifically for the said purpose. This includes travel expenses, full board accommodation including refreshments for all participants, as well as mediation logistics.

Mr Willy Omodo Omodo, Council of Owitong speaker.

Mr Willy Omodo Omodo, the Council of Owitong speaker, said the proposed peace negotiation is a waste of time and another “joke of the year.”

“We have Won Nyaci-elect and [already] gazetted. The election of March 1, [2024] was cleared by court. Bishop Olwa could have first met us before writing this funny letter,” he said in a statement on Monday, adding that “any peace mediation should take place in Lango if the Council of Owitong approved it.”

Dr Adams Makmot Kibwanga, Lango Cultural Institution’s lead counsel, however, poured oil on the troubled waters.

The lawyer clarified that his client remains committed in pursuing mediation as advised by President Museveni when clan leaders met him at State House Entebbe, on June 28, 2024.

“This commitment can only be fulfilled if the mediation process has the full blessings of the Council of Owitong. Therefore, we request that your team find appropriate time to meet the leadership of Lango Cultural Institution to prepare a smooth path for the said mediation process,” Dr Makmot Kibwanga said in a letter dated July 22, 2024.

“Nevertheless, we greatly appreciate the interests you picked in this matter and the effort so far made in pursuing peace,” he added.

The head of state met the rival factions at State House Entebbe on June 28, 2024 and suggested two options: for those opposing the election of new Won Nyaci to table their issues before the Council of Owitong for amicable determination or seek legal redress.