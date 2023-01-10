Lango traditional leader warns against sex outside marriage 

Tekwaro Lango or Lango cultural institution has warned its sons and daughters against indulging in sex outside marriage as undermines the culture of the Lango tribal group.

Eng Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune, the institution’s paramount chief, also warned the people of Lango against blindly embracing foreign cultural practices and beliefs such as same-sex marriage.

He was speaking as chief guest at a traditional marriage ceremony at Ajuki “A” Village, Ayara Parish, Okwerodot Sub-county in Kole District on Saturday.

The colourful traditional marriage was between Mr Denis Abraham Ekola, Tekwaro Lango deputy minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, and Linda Arac.

“Your bodies are a big asset to your family, clan, and culture of Lango. So, use them carefully and meaningfully,” Eng Dr Odongo Okune said, further encouraging young people to cherish marriage as an important cultural and religious ceremony aimed at social cohesion and stability.

He noted that a large number of energetic youth have continued to die of HIV/Aids yet they could help in the growth and development of culture and the sub-region.

The paramount chief was equally concerned that the marriage ceremony in Lango is increasingly coming under threat due to foreign cultural practices.

He wonders why Nigerian, Luganda, and Acholi songs are the ones dominating traditional marriage ceremonies in Lango.

He used the occasion to urge musicians or artists to generate Lango songs that can be used in traditional ceremonies like marriage and funerals.

Eng Dr Odongo Okune donated a Frisian cow to help the couple start their family.

Mr Ekola thanked the Tekwaro Lango for the support rendered to him during his traditional marriage.

“My message to men is that we should be responsible by following traditional ways of getting blessings from parents where both husband and the wife belong,” Mr Ekola said.

About the couple

Mr Ekola, 36, is a lawyer by profession and a clan chief (Awitong) of the Okii me Okum clan. All his parents: David Okello and Betty Okello of Amoyai, Aleka Sub-county in Oyam District, are now deceased.