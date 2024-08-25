Lango unveils new custom attires ahead of Paramount Chief's enthronement

The Lango Cultural Institution has designed four new sets of custom attires for clan leaders, which were presented to the Council of Owitong (clan heads) on Friday, August 23, 2024. The unique and beautiful outfits will be worn by clan leaders during the enthronement of paramount chief-elect, Eng Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune, scheduled for November 2, 2024.

"We are laying a new firm foundation for Lango cultural revival which will last thousands of years. We have not inherited anything from the previous leadership which calls for proactive thinking," Dr Odongo said.

Each of the four custom outfits has a different purpose and can be worn during all public events. The black gowns will be worn during funeral ceremonies, grey for council meetings, cream for cabinet members, and blue for the judicial arm of the council (Itogo Adwong).

Mr Peter Okello Oyo, chairperson of the regalia subcommittee, explained the significance of each color: "The blue colour signifies peace, grey signifies the colour of the Lango totem (Rhino), and cream is to light the future."

Dr Odongo commended the clan leaders for their steadfast thinking and ideas, which are geared towards restoring Lango's lost traditions and customs. He emphasized the need to preserve Lango language and writing skills, which are facing threats of depletion.

Arak Okwero Yito Clan head, Prof Willy Okullo shares a light moment with Eng Dr Odongo Okune at Lango Cultural Centre, Lira City, on August 23, 2024. PHOTO | BILL OKETCH

During the council meeting, a lawyer, Patrick Okwir, was unanimously approved as the official interim spokesperson for Lango Cultural Institution until November 2, 2024.

Dr Odongo urged all clan leaders to support the national coronation committee with resource mobilization to enable the smooth facilitation of the already approved Shs2.8 billion budget.