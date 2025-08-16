Lango war claimants pin hopes on Museveni’s visit

On Sunday, August 17, 2025, President Yoweri Museveni is expected to meet local leaders in the Lango Sub-region, where livestock compensation issues have dragged on for decades.

He will likely be confronted with the harsh realities of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government’s troubled livestock compensation programme.

In 2010, the Lango War Claimants’ Association sued the government for damages suffered during years of armed conflict between the Ugandan army and the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA). Four years later, the High Court in Lira ruled in their favour, ordering compensation for 69,475 claimants.

The court directed that each claimant receive Shs5 million plus 25 percent interest in general damages. In his ruling on July 14, 2014, Justice Simon Byamukama Mugenyi said it was the government’s responsibility to protect residents and their property during the conflict, and ordered that compensation be paid in cash. Livestock was valued at Shs150,000 per sheep or goat, Shs250,000 per pig, and Shs900,000 per cow.

To this day, claimants are still waiting.

Leaders raise alarm

Local leaders told NMG on Saturday that although Mr Museveni previously assured claimants of the government’s commitment, delays have taken a heavy toll on affected communities.

Lira District Woman MP Linda Agnes Auma said two other groups of claimants also successfully sued the government — one led by former LC3 chairman of the defunct Lira Central Division, Mr Moses Ocip, and another under Obua and Akello.

“The judgment was very clear on how the claimants were supposed to be paid. Now this payment has been delayed because of conflict of interests, political interference, and sabotage,” Ms Auma said.

“When we joined Parliament, this was one of the key issues we brought forward. The Attorney General was tasked to present the status of the compensation, which he did,” she added.

According to Ms Auma, while at least 169,000 claimants in Lango were verified, the Attorney General’s list contained only 42,000 names — of which 23,000 were not approved. “The Speaker [Anita Among] directed us to meet the Attorney General, and that meeting was held at the President’s Library,” she said.

Fraud and underfunding

The government launched its livestock compensation programme in 2022 to provide reparations for those who lost animals during the insurgency. However, the scheme has been riddled with delays, discrepancies, and corruption scandals.

Government Chief Whip Denis Hamson Obua confirmed that investigations had uncovered massive fraud. “In Otuke alone, over Shs15 billion was allegedly defrauded, involving more than 14,000 beneficiaries, using some banks in Lira. Arrests have been made, and more suspects are being pursued,” said Mr Obua, who also represents Ajuri County in Alebtong District.

“Investigations are ongoing in all districts within Lango to ensure that those who defrauded the government under cattle compensation are apprehended and prosecuted,” he added.

Kole North MP Dr Samuel Opio Acuti noted that progress has been painfully slow. “It is now three years since the programme was launched. We appreciate the effort, but we still face many challenges,” he said.

He explained that only about 10 percent of claimants have been paid in the past four years. “At this pace, it will take nearly a century to complete the process. Some people have been paid for just one cow a year, yet they lost up to 100 cows,” he said.

Kole South MP added that funding is far below what is required. “The amount needed is over Shs500 billion for verified claims alone, while the total demand is more than Shs1 trillion. Yet we see budget appropriations of only about Shs40 billion per year,” he said.

Claimants still waiting

For many victims, the wait has been agonizing.

Ms Bito Amule, 53, from Teanyok Village, Akano Parish, Ogur Sub-county in Lira District, said she lost 15 cattle during the insurgency but has never received compensation.

Another claimant, Mr Patrick Okello, 51, of Abedober Village in the same parish, said: “I started following up the cattle compensation issue in 2001 but, to our dismay, nothing has come through.”

More than money

The livestock compensation issue has become more than a financial dispute. For many, it represents the government’s willingness — or reluctance — to address historical injustices suffered by communities in Lango, Teso, and Acholi sub-regions.

As President Museveni heads to Lango, he faces a delicate balancing act: reconciling justice with accountability, and political promises with long-delayed delivery.



