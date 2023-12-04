Lango youth leaders endorse Dr Odongo Okune for paramount chief

More than 300 youth leaders from clans across Lango Sub-region have endorsed former executive director of Uganda Road Fund (URF), Mr Moses Michael Odongo Okune, for Lango paramount chief.



Lango will elect their paramount chief or Won Nyaci on January 31, 2023, but Mr Odongo is not alone in the race. Others are Mr Patrick Abal, Dr Dan Okello, Dr Richard Nam, Mr Joe Olang and Mr Robert James Ajal.



Of the six people who have shown interest in the seat, the youth said it is only Mr Odongo who has the capacity and vision to carry the mantle for the people of Lango.



This was during a consultative meeting held at Dr Odongo’s home in Senior Quarters Cell, Lira City East Division in Lira City over the weekend.



The meeting was chaired by Mr Willy Omodo Omodo, the former speaker of the defunct Tekwaro Lango.



The unemployed youth in their resolution also requested that after he is elected to the office of paramount chief, Dr Odongo should connect them to job opportunities.



They also appealed to the new administration yet to be installed to educate them on Lango culture, norms and tradition.



Mr Odongo pledged to make the youth and all the people of Lango proud if elected as Won Nyaci. He said he started working with the youth and supporting them since 2012, and that the majority of those he mentored are now clan chiefs, adding that his administration will leave no Langi behind in development.



Genesis



Two factions of clan leaders under Tekwaro Lango and Lango Cultural Foundation that have been fighting each other since 2013 recently dissolved their cabinets and reunited following a reconciliation meeting.



The leadership wrangle started in August 2013, when then speaker of Lango Cultural Foundation, Mr Wakili Okello, rebelled against Paramount Chief (Won Nyaci) Yosam Odur Ebii.



Mr Okello then organised an election that saw Mr Benjamin Okii emerge as a parallel Won-Nyaci, with his own cabinet. Mr Okii then appointed Rev George Okeng as his speaker.



After Mr Okii, another parallel faction led by Mr Charles Olet also emerged. The faction negotiated with Mr Okii’s faction and he was forced to step down in favour of Mr Olet when their cabinet emerged to form one parallel administration.



In 2017, Eng Dr Odongo Okune of Tekwaro Lango formed another faction after he won an election his team had organised. Since 2017, he has been running a parallel cultural administration where he is the paramount chief.



However, Mr Peter Okello Oyo, who was the minister of Foreign Affairs (Awitim) under Mzee Yosam Odur administration felt it was time for the Langi to reunite because of constant cultural leadership battles which have caused a lot of embarrassment to Lango as a tribe. This was after a cabinet reshuffle by Mzee Odur in October 2023 which also saw him removed from that position.



He managed to negotiate with Mr Odongo Okune to merge his cabinet of Tekwaro Lango with that of Lango Cultural Foundation so that peace and unity can prevail in Lango.



In October this year, Mr Odur Ebii declared his intention to relinquish power and handover office to a new leader in December 2024.



In an October 10, 2023 letter, Mr Ebii released a transition road map with different frameworks that he believes would foster a smooth transfer of power. The election will take place on January 31, 2024.