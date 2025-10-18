Language barriers hinder refugee access to sexual, reproductive health services in Uganda

Language barriers in refugee camps are partly to blame for the poor acquisition of Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) services by refugees in both urban and rural camps, experts revealed this week, calling for deployment of sign language interpreters.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ dialogue convened by Makerere University School of Public Health (MakSPH) to address sexual and reproductive health in Uganda’s refugee contexts on October 17, Maria Goretti Kemirembe, a Family Planning Coach at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), said health workers often struggle to communicate with refugees due to language barriers.

“We have only one interpreter at the facility and this makes communication nearly impossible whenever he is absent. In such cases, health workers resort to using gestures or guesswork to understand their clients, which often leads to incomplete medical histories and misunderstandings about contraceptive options,” she said.

She cited Kisenyi Health Centre IV, one of the busiest public health facilities in Kampala, which serves an estimated 40,000 refugees annually, mainly from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia, and South Sudan.

Her remarks came shortly after researchers presented findings from several studies conducted in refugee-hosting areas, which highlighted persistent barriers to accessing sexual and reproductive health services and support for survivors of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV).

According to the findings, language barriers and limited awareness of where to seek care remain the biggest challenges, even though refugees are entitled to use the same health facilities as members of host communities.

Uganda is now home to over 1.9 million refugees, making it the largest host country in Africa.

Under the 2006 Refugee Act, refugees in Uganda have the right to work, move freely, and access health, education, and social services.

Robert Andeoye, Settlement Commandant for refugee settlements in Adjumani District, said research data is crucial to guiding interventions, especially as donor funding for refugee programs declines.

“The research data would guide planners to prioritise interventions in the most affected areas, especially at a time when donor funding for refugee programs is declining,” he said.

Andeoye added that women face the biggest challenges in settlements, particularly regarding sexual and reproductive health rights. He called for increased awareness to address abuses.

Healthcare providers serving refugees also cited language barriers as a major obstacle. Interpreters are in short supply, undermining the quality of care and limiting refugees’ ability to make informed contraceptive choices, they said.

Lucia Santolaria, Programmes Officer with Farmamundi, a Spanish NGO supporting health and humanitarian interventions in Kampala, Kyaka, and Adjumani, said the organisation is conducting a needs assessment to identify critical service gaps.

“We already provide mental health support, sexual and gender-based violence prevention, and livelihood interventions, but translation has so far relied on volunteers from within refugee communities,” she said.

Dr Chris Baryomunsi, Uganda’s Information Minister, said the government, together with development partners, is increasing funding for refugee management to bridge the gap.

“As we do this, we are calling for global de-militarisation because if there is no war, everyone will stay in their country and there would be no need for refugees. But for now, Uganda continues to welcome refugees from countries currently under war,” he said.

Refugee settlements in Uganda have long been praised for their progressive policies, but officials caution that declining donor support, resource constraints, and systemic barriers like language and gender disparities continue to challenge the delivery of essential services.