Late Archbishop Kizito Lwanga’s heir installed

Mr Sylvester Nsubuga Wamala was installed as the cultural heir of late Kampala Archbishop Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga at the weekend.

Mr Wamala, who currently lives in the United States, was installed in absentia. Neither was his picture availed at the function.

Kampala Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere said the last funeral rite is permitted in Church because it is rooted in the Ganda culture.

Dr Lwanga was found dead in his bed on April 3, 2021 aged 68. The prelate belonged to the Mamba clan of Buganda Kingdom.

“Installing an heir is not satanic, it’s part of our culture and that’s why the Church allows it,” Archbishop Ssemogerere said during the cultural ceremony at Dr Lwanga’s ancestral home at Kyabakadde Village in Mukono District.

He advised Christians to embrace their cultural norms, to respect and also love their cultural leaders.

The Archbishop advised Mr Wamala to emulate the good works of Dr Lwanga.

“The late [former Archbishop Lwanga] was bright, kind, hardworking, developmental, loving and a caring person. Please observe all that to reflect the true values of the person whom you are replacing,” Archbishop Ssemogerere said.

Lugazi Diocese Bishop Kakooza described the late Archbishop Lwanga as a great thinker and peace loving man.

Ms Rose Lukwago, the deceased’s sister, said the late was a supportive person and played a big role in their lives.

Mr Wamala, in his message read by Ms Lukwago, apologised for not physically attending the traditional ceremony.

“I will make sure I serve the expectations of the family and the clan as the late used to do. I thank my family members for choosing me as the heir,” he said.

Mr Mulindwa Luyombo, the Katikkiro of the Mamba clan, said Archbishop Lwanga was a strong pillar in the clan.

“The late Archbishop Lwanga was a patron of our clan and we will always miss him,” he said.

The Katikkiro of Buganda Kingdom, Mr Charles Peter Mayiga, said the former Archbishop was not discriminative and urged the heir to carry on his legacy.

“We believe he [heir] will serve as expected in the Mamba clan. There is need for people to learn their culture right from childhood,” he said, adding: “It’s our culture that makes us what we are and makes us different from other people. Culture is an identification card, even the Whites who are the most educated cherish their culture.’’

The cultural ceremony marks the end of the mourning period for a deceased family member.

The last funeral rite is crowned by installing the heir to perform the duties and responsibilities of the deceased, both in the family and society.

Preparing the last funeral rites, like most cultural ceremonies, is a process where the clan members, in order of their hierarchical positions, are informed of the death of a fellow clan member.

Then the family of the deceased embark on a process of announcing the death of their member to the different clan offices in order of their hierarchy up to the Kabaka.

In most cases though, many stop at the second level, according to their wealth and position in society, while others actually continue up to the Katikkiro. But in both cases, the information finally reaches the Kabaka through his representatives.