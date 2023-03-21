Late Bugwe King’s remains returned home

The remains of the late King of Bugwe in Busia District, Philip Wanyama Hasibante Nahaama, who passed on March 2, in India where he had gone for an operation, have finally been repatriated back home.

Ms Barbra Nekesa Oundo, who led a delegation of officials to receive the body said Tuesday: “On behalf of the government, I need to convey our deepest condolences to the people of Bugwe Cultural Institution on the passing of their king. And as people of Bugwe, we register our profound gratitude to President Museveni who has made it possible for our late king’s body to be repatriated.”

Pall-bearer with the casket containing the remains of the late King of Bugwe in Busia District Philip Wanyama Hasibante Nahaama at Entebbe Airport on Tuesday. Photo | Paul Adude

She added that the final burial arrangements shall be communicated as soon as possible.

The Kingdom’s first deputy Prime Minister Mr Arafati Barasa Egessa said: “The late King was carrying out his roles like a father. He encouraged people to practice commercial farming and unite regardless of race or tribe,” he said.