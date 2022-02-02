Law Council summons lawyer for disciplinary hearing

The Law Council has summoned advocate Jordan Ssebuliba Kiwanuka to appear before its disciplinary committee on March 3.

Mr Ssebuliba, is among others, facing offences of professional misconduct raised against him by Visa Investments Limited.

“Take notice that the disciplinary committee of the Law Council will sit in the boardroom of the Law Council on the seventh floor, Georgian House, Plot 5, George Street, Kampala on the 3rd of March, 2022 at 10am for a preliminary hearing of this matter,” the January 24 hearing notice reads in part.

“This is, therefore, to notify you to appear before the committee, and if no appearance is made by yourself or someone to represent you on the above mentioned date, the committee shall proceed in your absence,” it adds.

The summons arose from the complaint lodged by Odokel Oplot & Co. Advocates on behalf of its client, Visa Investments Ltd, against Mr Ssebuliba on December 15 last year.

Mr Ssebuliba is also accused of breach of fiduciary duty as an advocate and an officer of the Visa Investment Ltd, by allegedly claiming equitable interest in the said company properties comprised in Plots 10A and 108B Akii Bua Road Nakasero, Plots 21-29 Golf Course Road, Kololo and Plot 32 Bwerenga.

This is said to be contrary to Regulation 10 of the Advocates (Professional Conduct Regulations).

Core to the complaint is that Mr Ssebuliba held out as the company secretary of Visa Investments Ltd whereas he was only an authorised signatory.

He is also accused of never having been a director, shareholder or even a company secretary and using company properties for personal enrichment whilst falsely claiming to be a company secretary of Visa Investment.

“Misrepresentation, attempting to lodge caveats on company properties, and belonging to other sister companies without basis and authorisation from the companies whilst claiming that he had powers of attorney, which powers had expired in 2019 before the said attempts,” the complaint reads in part.

Mr Ssebuliba is also accused of having uttered false contracts, posing as both landlord and tenant in a transaction unknown to Visa Investments Ltd and the board.

When contacted yesterday on whether he had been served with a copy of the summons, he said: “I think you ask the Law Council.”



“After discovery of the fraudulent conduct, he was given notice to vacate company property. He then with an aim to resist eviction, purported to seek justice in the properties by filing a suit claiming the same property having been a gift inter vivos,” the complaint states in part.

Adding: “Ssebuliba took advantage of his position as such and decided to seize the company property. He converted the suit property without authorisation into entertainment vehicles and business premises for his personal commercial benefit contrary to his fiduciary responsibilities and duties as a fiduciary of the company.”