Law Council summons lawyer for disciplinary hearing

The summoned lawyer is accused of misconduct. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Anthony Wesaka

What you need to know:

  • When contacted yesterday on whether he had been served with a copy of the summons, he said: “I think you ask the Law Council.”

The Law Council has summoned advocate Jordan Ssebuliba Kiwanuka to appear before its disciplinary committee on March 3.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.