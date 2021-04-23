Law Society calls on Public Service to 'look into' Kagole continued forced leave

By Anthony Wesaka More by this Author

The Uganda Law Society president, Phoena Nabasa Wall, has called upon Public Service to implement a High Court ruling that upheld that the continued forced leave of former Judiciary Permanent Secretary (PS), Kagole Kivumbi is illegal.

"It's now Public Service to make amends about his (Kagole) continued forced leave," Ms Nabasa said earlier April 23, in Kampala.

On December 15, 2020, the High Court in Kampala ruled that the indefinite leave imposed on Mr Kagole, 15 months ago was only justifiable in its initial stages but it has since become illegal.

Presiding judge Musa Ssekaana then ordered the lifting of the said indefinite leave.

“In the beginning, it was legal and reasonable in the circumstances but after such a long time, it became illegal and unreasonable since the head of Public Service, who communicated the decision, has not given any definite answer on when the forced leave will end," Justice Ssekaana ruled last year.

Adding: "The unending investigation for this period of time would imply that there was no wrongdoing and the continued forced leave ought to be lifted so that Mr Kagole’s rights are not abused endlessly.”

However, despite the court ruling, the concerned authorities have not yet reinstated Mr Kagole- close to five months later.

Nearly two months ago while speaking to Daily Monitor, Secretary to Cabinet and head of Public Service, Dr John Mitala said “Mr Kagole knows what is going on and also knows how court orders are effected.’’

“Don’t assume that we have delayed to have him redeployed,” Dr Mitala.

Mr Kagole was reportedly sent on forced leave by Dr Mitala on July 26, 2019 on the President’s directive and he was replaced by Mr Pius Bigirimana.

He was accused of financial impropriety involving Shs34b meant for Judiciary activities.

