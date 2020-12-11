Law society to prosecute security personnel over killings

By Ephraim Kasozi More by this Author

The Uganda Law Society (ULS) has resolved to prosecute security personnel and government officials over their role in the quelling of the November 18 and November 19 countrywide protests that left at least 54 people dead and scores injured.

ULS president Pheona Wall Nabasa on Wednesday asked the public to identify all the errant security personnel and report them to their secretariat with a view of having them prosecuted.

Of the 54 people who lost lives in the protests, government says 22 were killed by stray bullets.

The President has since condemned the protestors and promised to compensate the families of the 22 people he said were killed by stray bullets.

“We want to proceed with private prosecution of officers that are abusing their work and their power while executing their duties by using excessive force to kill people by firing live bullets,” Ms Nabasa said. She also asked Ugandans who lost their relatives, friends and property to give ULS instructions to represent them in courts of law for redress.

Ms Nabasa revealed that ULS has already gathered some information in preparation for the cases.

The ULS president made the remarks at the commemoration of the 2020 International Human Rights Defenders Day in Kampala. The National Coalition of Human Rights Defenders Uganda hosted the event under the theme ‘Putting Human Rights at the Core of the Covid-19 Recovery.’

Ms Nabasa also demanded for increased protection of defenders because Uganda is signatory to the international conventions that oblige nations to protect them.

“The fact that we do not have the Uganda Human Rights Commission chairperson is of great concern to the ULS. We cannot have an election process where we do not have a human rights commission chairperson and as we speak, there is a huge backlog,” she said.

The Netherlands ambassador to Uganda, Ms Karin Boven, said: “The EU has issued a statement where we urge the state to institute a full and independent investigation into the events of November 18 and 19 to ensure justice for victims...,”

