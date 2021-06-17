Lawyer applies to Museveni for Justice Minister Job

Mr Ntwatwa claims that besides being a lawyer, he is the current executive director of Forum of Concerned Citizens of Uganda (FOCCOU) and that he is now seeking a political office to work with the President in his sixth elective term of office

A lawyer has applied to President Museveni, seeking to be considered for the job of Justice Minister that was not filled in the Cabinet appointments.

Mr John Jackson Ntwatwa, in his June 16 letter to President Museveni, states that in the recently released Cabinet list, the docket of Justice Minister was left blank and that he is much capable of filling it.

“Your Excellency, you released a Cabinet list of ministers and State ministers. however, the release shows the blank space of the minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs thus the said position is vacant and in my understanding, you are looking for a proper and fit person in that position,” Mr Ntwatwa wrote.

He added: “I hereby apply for the appointment in that position…….I am a Ugandan, a good supporter and mobiliser of the National Resistance Movement and contested as a Member of Parliament for Nakifuma constituency in the General Election…….”

Justification

Mr Ntwatwa claims that besides being a lawyer, he is the current executive director of Forum of Concerned Citizens of Uganda (FOCCOU) and that he is now seeking a political office to work with the President in his sixth elective term of office.

“Your Excellency, being part of your campaign team, I worked hard in difficult situations to achieve victory and if I am considered, I will add value to your effort of building a better Uganda. Attached is a copy of my curriculum vitae and other correspondences,” he added.

The letter was yesterday received by the President’s office.

Early this month, Mr Museveni released a list of 81 Cabinet ministers after keeping the country guessing for close to a month.

The list included 31 Cabinet ministers and 50 state ministers.

However, the position of the Justice Minister was left blank and the appointing authority has since remained tight lipped on the same.

The same position had previously been occupied by Prof Ephraim Kamuntu, who was dropped.

The Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs is empowered to represent the government in civil suits, and carry out legal advisory services, including drafting, perusal and clearance of contracts and treaties.

What law says

The Constitution empowers the President to appoint individuals of his choice to be his ministers but with approval of Parliament.

But the Constitution is silent on whether interested parties can apply to the appointing authority for consideration for a ministerial appointment.