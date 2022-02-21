Lawyer Mabirizi arrested, Ssemakadde summoned to CID

In trouble: Lawyers Male Mabirizi (left) and Isaac Ssemakadde (right). PHOTOS/ COURTESY/ FILE

By  MONITOR REPORTER  &  U R N

What you need to know:

Their woes stem from social media posts they made about High Court Civil Division judge Musa Ssekaana

Police in Kampala have arrested lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi to go and start serving his 18 months jail term handed to him for contempt of court.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.