Lawyer Mabirizi seeks release of narcotics convicts

Kampala City lawyer Male Mabirizi has written to the Commissioner General of Prisons, requesting that he be granted access to the list of prisoners convicted under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act, 2015.

In his letter, Mr Mabirizi stated that the reason for the above request is to ensure all prisoners are released since the aforementioned law was declared unconstitutional three months ago by the Constitutional Court.

“As you must be aware, on May 5, 2023, the above law was nullified Vide Wakiso Miraa Growers and Dealers Association Limited Vs Attorney General, Constitutional Petition No. 1 of 2013. In the premises, I would declare the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act, 2015 null and void...’ thereby nullifying all remands, convictions and sentences hence making you duty bound to release all such prisoners with immediate effect, which you have not done, to date,” Mr Mabirizi states in his petition.

He added: “Pursuant to Articles 17(1) (i), 41(1), 215 & 221 of the Constitution and Sections 5 & 16(1) of Access to Information Act, 2005, I request that you avail me with names and prison status of all prisoners convicted and sentenced under the nullified Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act, 2016, within the maximum 21 days to enable me enforce immediate unconditional release of the said prisoners.”

Prisons speaks

Prisons spokesperson Frank Baine, when contacted last evening, advised Mr Mabirizi to go to court and first secure an order.

“I am not aware of anything but if there is a need to release any prisoners, then there should be a court order and they will be released. If Mabirizi wants the list of names, let him go to court and get an order, directing prisons to give him the list,” he said in a telephone interview.

Despite the successful nullification of the 2015 law, the Attorney General reintroduced the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Control Bill of 2023, two weeks later.

Consequently, Parliament chaired by Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa on August 22 passed the Bill which is awaiting assent by President Museveni. However, the passing of the Bill is being challenged by several growers of khat, including Wakiso Miraa Growers and Dealers Association.

Opposition

The farmers of khat, also known as miraa or mairungi in Uganda, argue that the harsh penalties in the Bill is a threat of their livelihoods.

The Bill criminalises with long prison sentences the growing of the crop without a licence, which will now be issued by the minister of Health.

Also, any medical practitioner found dealing, supplying or even administering a narcotic drug or psychotropic substance to a child commits an offence and is liable, on conviction, to a fine not exceeding 50 thousand currency points or to imprisonment for life or both.