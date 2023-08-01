Lawyer queries court over 3 missing Kaweesi murder suspects

One of the lawyers representing suspects facing charges of murdering former police spokesman Felix Kaweesi has asked for the whereabouts of the three re-arrested suspects.

The case had come up at the International Crimes Division of the High Court for the reading of the charges to the suspects.

However, lawyer Ladislaus Rwakafuuzi informed court that three of the suspects were re-arrested by plain-clothed operatives from outside his gate on July 26, 2023 while they had gone to visit him.

The three suspects include Sauda Ayub, Hassan Tumusiime and Swale Damulira.

Rwakafuuzi’s submission came in shortly after names of all other suspects were read on the charge sheet except the trio.

“Your honor, I would like to know the whereabouts of my clients. Since they were re-arrested, I have not heard anything from them. I have not even heard their names read in court,” Rwakafuuzi submitted.

However, the presiding Judge Alice Komuhangi Khaukha responded saying that “the documents in her possession did not indicate the three people but rather those have been appearing before her, save for Shafiq Kasujja who is missing.”

The bailed suspects who have been appearing are Yusuf Mugerwa alias Wilson, Bruhan Balyejusa alias Jimmy Masiga Ogutu, Joshua Magezi Kyambadde alias Abdu Rahman and Jibril Kalyango alias Abu Aisha.

Remanded suspects include Yusuf Siraje Nyanzi alias Jimmy Ssentamu who is facing other capital offences of murdering Major Muhammad Kiggundu and his driver while Noordin Higenyi alias taata Abdallazak and Abdurashid Mbaziira alias Buyondo Muhammed are facing charges of child trafficking.

On Tuesday, Rwakafuuzi insisted that he had appeared in court to secure release for the three suspects and also to ensure that they are not used by the state as witnesses against their co accused.

Justice Komuhangi read the charges to the suspects and asked the parties to file written submissions regarding whether the court should confirm the charges read per available evidence.

The group is part of the 23 suspects that were charged with Kaweesi murder, his body guard Kenneth Erau and driver Godfrey

Prosecution states that the group between January and March 2017 in diverse districts of Kampala, Wakiso, Mukono, Jinja, Iganga, Bugiri, Busia, Tororo and others still at large for purposes of influencing government involved themselves in complicity of murder of Kaweesi.

It is further stated that the accused rendered support to Balyejusa and Ogutu who are alleged known members of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group in executing terrorism acts.

It is also stated that the group confessed to being part of a terrorist group ADF listed in the second schedule to the Anti-Terrorism Act 2002 between 2006 and 2007 while operating in various places within Uganda and DR Congo.