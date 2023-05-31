Lawyer shot dead as gunmen raid Makindye

A Kampala City lawyer was shot dead by unknown assailants on Tuesday night, police have confirmed.

The 45-year-old lawyer, Ronnie Mukisa, who was working at IBC Advocates in Namanda Plaza, Kampala was gunned down at his residence in Kitiko Birongo in Ndejje Division, Makindye Sebagabo, Wakiso District, police said on Wednesday.

“Statements from eyewitnesses have indicated that an unidentified individual was seen shooting at Mukisa before briefly withdrawing, only to return and shoot him at close range multiple times in the head,” according to Deputy Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson ASP Luke Owoyesigyire.

Police say that preliminary information obtained by the Force showed that Mukisa often returned home late.

“On the night of the incident, he arrived at the apartment parking lot at approximately 23:00hrs. After parking his dark blue Subaru Legacy, Mukisa proceeded to close the gate. It was during his return to the apartment that neighbors heard gunshots, prompting them to investigate the commotion."

Police further disclosed that the “assailant quickly fled the scene and escaped on a waiting motorcycle, the direction of which remains unknown."

"Kajansi Police Station took immediate action upon receiving the report of the incident. A team was dispatched to the scene, followed by the introduction of canines to aid in the investigation. Despite their efforts, the scent was lost along the way," ASP Owoyesigyire stated.

"A thorough search of the area led to the recovery of four projectiles and cartridges," he added.

By press time, Mukisa's body had been retrieved and transported to the City Mortuary for postmortem examination.

"Kajansi Police Station is currently conducting inquiries to gather further information and establish the motive behind this heinous crime. We assure the public that every effort is being made to apprehend the perpetrator(s) and bring them to justice," ASP Owoyesigyire said in a statement.