Lawyer sues govt over dark highways

A lawyer has sued the government for not installing street lights on the Kampala-Entebbe expressway and other major roads in the country.

In his law suit filed before the Kampala High Court last week, Mr Michael Aboneka said such an omission poses a danger while moving on the roads at night.

He said they sued the Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) alongside the Attorney General (AG).

Mr Aboneka contends that the government is in breach of its statutory duty and obligation by omitting to install streetlights on the Kampala northern bypass, Kampala-Entebbe expressway and all other national roads.

The plaintiff said he is a frequent user of the Kampala-Entebbe expressway who faithfully paid the road toll fee and yet his movements at night are curtailed by the dark roads that pose a great danger to his life.

“While enjoying his right to movement on the roads, the darkness resulting from the absence of the streetlights on the said roads has greatly impaired his driving thereby restraining his movements on the roads,” the law suit states in part.

“The said roads are engulfed with darkness as they have no streetlights and that they not only limit the plaintiff’s right of movement but are also dangerous and a threat to his life due to the inaction/omission/ failure of the defendants to install lighting on the roads to ensure road safety of the plaintiff as well as other road user,” Mr Aboneka states.

He said the government’s failure to provide the said streetlights is a breach of their roles, which has constrained his movements along such dangerous as he goes about his business.

On holding the government liable, Mr Aboneka contends that it was responsible for the joint venture for the construction of the Kampala-Entebbe expressway, hence it should take responsibility of ensuring that its well lite.

Mr Aboneka wants court to direct Unra to install streetlights on all national roads and highways, and he is also seeking Shs100m in general damages.