Lawyer, suspect lock horns

A defence lawyer in a case where eight suspects are accused of attempting to kill Works minister Gen Edward Katumba Wamala said one of them is disrespectful.

Mr Geoffrey Turyamusiima yesterday told Justice Alice Komuhangi Khaukha at the International Crimes Division of the High Court that he was unable to continue representing Yusuf Siraje Nyanzi, alias Jimmy Ssentamu, because of his misconduct and disrespect.

“Since he was arrested and arraigned before the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Nakawa, I represented him in the High Court criminal division for his bail application although prior to that we had filed an application for a habeas corpus,” he said.

He added: “However, today I do inform this court that I will not be able to further represent him. I am discontinuing to represent my former client because of his misconduct and disrespect.”

However, while delivering her ruling, Justice Khaukha noted that the court received a written letter from Nyanzi in which he stated that he has never given instructions to Mr Turyamusiima to represent him in court.

Mr Nyanzi said he was surprised to see Mr Turyamusiima introducing himself to court as his lawyer as he had previously been assigned another lawyer identified as Slivia Namawejje.

“Of course, I did not believe the claim by Nyanzi that he just saw Counsel Turyamusiima in court because all along he has been representing him on private brief. However, that withstanding since Nyanzi states that he no longer wants Counsel Turyamusiima, and counsel states he can no longer represent him because of his misconduct and disrespect, clearly the two are in disagreement and cannot proceed together in this matter,” Justice Khaukha said.

She added: “So in light of that, the application of withdrawal from Mr Turyamusiima to stop representing Nyanzi is granted and he is accordingly discharged and also the request of Nyanzi to have another lawyer is allowed.”

It is alleged that the suspects attempted to assassinate Gen Katumba onJune 1,2021 in Kampala. His daughter and driver were killed in the attack.







