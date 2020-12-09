Lawyers condemn Tumwine on shooting remarks

By Stephen Otage More by this Author

The Uganda Christian Lawyers Society has challenged Security minister Elly Tumwine’s orders to security forces to shoot protesters.

While addressing journalists on Saturday, Mr Fredrick Ssemwanga, the secretary general of Uganda Catholic Lawyers’ Society, tasked Gen Tumwine to show them any section of the law which gives security agencies powers to shoot civilians in self-defence.

“It is unfortunate when you hear a top government official saying police can shoot and kill. It is not founded under any law. The duty of police is to protect, safeguard and guarantee order, not to kill the very civilians they are mandated to protect,” he said.

Mr Ssemwanga said much as the law allows the army to help police during chaotic situations, the circumstances under which the army comes in should not be outright as is the case these days.

Asked if they intend to challenge Gen Tumwine’s action in court, Mr Ssemwanga said there is no action against him for now because there are no killings linked to his words.

During the protests on Wednesday and Thursday, about 50 people were killed.

Advertisement

Mr John Osapiri, the chief executive officer of Uganda Christian Lawyers Fraternity said they would continue investigating the killings to bring to book the perpetrators.

sotage@ug.nationmedia.com

