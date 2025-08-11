Lawyers criticise judges for denying Besigye bail





Lawyers have warned that the current trend being applied by various judges to find reasons that suit their interests to deny Dr Kizza Besigye and co-accused bail is creating dangerous precedents.

On Friday, August 8, High Court judge Emmanuel Baguma denied Dr Besigye and his aide Mr Obeid Lutale bail, arguing that they had not spent the mandatory 180 days on remand.

“Having found that the applicants had not clocked the mandatory period, which is the bedrock of this application, I don’t find it prudent to delve into other concerns like the substantiality of sureties and the ability of the applicants to return for trial, as doing so will be superfluous. This application is hereby dismissed,” held Justice Baguma.

He further observed that, much as it’s in the public domain that the duo was arrested in November last year in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, before being arraigned at the General Court Martial, there was nothing in court to that effect.

The ruling of Justice Baguma has since sparked uproar in the legal circles for having, among others, departed from the known precedent of the Constitutional Court in 2006 in the Kizza Besigye Vs Attorney General bail application.

Core to this precedent is that bail should not be mechanically denied to punish a suspect.

Senior Counsel Peter Walubiri yesterday said Justice Baguma was wrong not to consider the earlier days Dr Besigye spent in the hands of the state. He added that the ruling was another way of rewarding the state for holding Dr Besigye illegally and that no judge worth his/her name should do that.

“Obviously, his Lordship Baguma was wrong. The days that Dr Besigye has been on remand are way beyond the mandatory 180 days. His reasoning means the government is being rewarded for remanding Besigye through the court martial. The general principle of law is that nobody should be allowed to benefit from their wrongful actions. So if you disregard the days Besigye was in custody while in military court, you are abusing the rule of law and the judge should never be seen to reward those in breach of law,” Mr Walubiri said

. He added: “My prayer is that this is the last of such rulings. The courts should have taken into account the days that Besigye should have been in illegal detention.” On already set precedents, counsel Walubiri said the judges’ decisions would cause a lot of confusion.

‘Bad precedent’

Another lawyer, Mr Nicholas Opiyo, did not equally have kind words for Justice Baguma, saying he misdirected himself to facts and the law. He added that the Judiciary could be pandering to President Museveni, who has in the past accused judicial officers of carelessly giving bail to suspects.

“The judge misdirected himself to the facts and to the law. Besigye and his colleague have been in detention by the State way beyond the mandatory bail, so they were entitled to be released. Secondly, it’s now clear that the question to grant or not grant bail is no longer a legal one but a political one. It seems the Judiciary has caught a cold following the scorn by the President not to grant bail in certain cases,” Mr Opiyo said.

Mr Erias Lukwago, one of the defence lawyers of Dr Besigye, described Justice Baguma’s ruling as “disastrous” and that it shouldn’t be left to stand.

“He decided it mechanically, and we are exploring ways of challenging it; otherwise, it’s setting a very bad precedent in our legal system. For example, one can be charged with, say, murder, then after five months, they withdraw the charges and bring another charge, and then the count starts afresh. This is disastrous,” Mr Lukwago cautioned.

City advocate Isaac Atukunda said denying Dr Besigye and his political aide bail while ignoring the days spent in illegal detention is a complete departure from a 1998 precedent involving Mr Abdul Ssewajjwa Vs Uganda.

In the aforementioned bail application, it was premised on an “overstay” on remand without trial.

Court documents showed that Ssewajjwa was arrested in March 1995. After being held in various places for 150 days, he was then charged on February 3, 1995, with treason. He was then remanded in custody for another 340 days before being committed to the High Court for trial on July 10, 1996. He remained in custody for a total of 565 days.

In aggregate, Ssewajjwa was held for 1,055 days. He argued that he was entitled to automatic release on bail under Article 23 (6)c of the Constitution. The court, in its decision, went on to release Ssewajjwa on mandatory bail on his personal recognizance of Shs5m with no sureties bonded.

“The court will no longer hesitate to grant bail to an applicant who, after his case has been committed to the High Court for trial, is obliged by the State to remain in custody for an inordinately long period before he is brought to trial,” the court held.

Law society weigh in.

In further reaction to Justice Baguma’s Friday decision, the vice president of the Uganda Law Society, Mr Anthony Asiimwe, cautioned that it is worrying how the courts are handling bail and that this might force citizens to take the law into their hands.

“Even the low courts are making it a habit to ignore the jurisprudence. They begin looking around for speculative reasons. Now this one here focuses on the mandatory period. It’s a threat to our practice as it’s in total disrespect of the law since courts are our line of defence, but now they can’t give us a remedy,” he said.

“If we can’t get justice from the court, where will people run to? It’s really bad for jurisprudence. There is now going to be a lot of confusion on the bail application. The discretion to grant or not to grant bail will always remain with the judicial official, but it should be judiciously done,” Mr Asiimwe added.

He also claimed that the Judiciary is not independent. “People might start taking the law into their hands, which is absurd. Bail should not be denied mechanically,” he warned.