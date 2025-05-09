Lawyers decry attempts to evict human rights NGO in Soroti

Lawyers representing a human rights NGO have petitioned police over alleged attempts to illegally evict their client from its long-occupied premises in Soroti City. Kania & Alli Advocates & Solicitors, acting for the Soroti Development Association and NGOs Network (SODANN), say the organisation has operated from Plot 23, Soroti-Harridas Road since 2009 under a tenancy agreement with Soroti City, but is now facing harassment from individuals claiming ownership.

In a letter to police, the lawyers accuse Erionu Aremet Michael of falsely claiming the property and enlisting “vagabonds” and lawyers to disrupt SODANN’s occupation. They claim the disputed property has even been put up for sale.

“Unknown people stormed our office on Sunday morning attempting to evict us and remove our property,” said Mr Moses Omiat, the SODANN executive director.

The lawyers note that the ownership of the property is the subject of an ongoing case at the Soroti High Court—Civil Suit No. 40 of 2023: Erionu Aremet Michael vs SODANN & Another—and that any transactions involving the land may be rendered null and void pending the court’s decision, scheduled for June 4.

“It is unfair and unlawful to threaten eviction while ownership is still under judicial determination,” the lawyers stated, urging police to arrest and prosecute anyone found trespassing. A case of criminal trespass and malicious damage has been filed at Soroti Central Police Station under reference number 48/05/05/2025.

Mr Francis Ajum, the counsel for Mr Erionu, denied knowledge of any eviction attempts but confirmed the pending civil suit, which includes a claim of Shs69 million in rent arrears. The dispute comes amid heightened government efforts to curb illegal evictions.

Last year, President Museveni directed the Lands Ministry to take stronger action against such practices, while Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo in 2021 issued strict guidelines requiring valid court orders and police presence for any lawful demolition or eviction.

Growing Trend

Catalysts

Land evictions in Uganda remain a persistent and often violent problem, driven by weak land tenure systems, corruption, and speculative land grabbing.

Many evictions occur without proper court orders, with vulnerable communities, NGOs, and even institutions forcibly removed by individuals claiming ownership—often backed by powerful actors.



