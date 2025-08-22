Lawyers decry weaponisation of Computer Misuse Act in polls

Uganda is heading into another election season, with noticeable patterns that threaten democracy, fundamental rights, and erode the electorate's trust in systems.

One of the patterns is the government's heavy-handed control over digital media, particularly through the telecom companies, and a firm grip on freedom of expression, which has left a trail of muzzled voices, media self-censorship, internet shutdowns, and platforms like Facebook closed.

Starting in the 2016 General Elections, Uganda piloted shutting down the internet in elections, and mobile money services were disabled for at least 18 hours under the guise of security concerns, setting a precedent for other African governments. The internet was shut down again in the 2021 polls, and it is quite likely that it will happen again in January 2026, before, during, and or after the polls. While the internet shutdown was a significant problem in previous polls, the Computer Misuse Act, in place since 2022 but amended in 2022, is the latest weapon in the State’s repression toolkit.

The law grants sweeping powers to monitor, intercept, and criminalise online activity. Section 25 of the law — since declared unconstitutional — once criminalised the use of electronic communication to “disturb the peace or privacy” of others. Vaguely worded, it opened the door for arbitrary arrests of Opposition figures, activists, and even journalists. TikTok, the Uganda Communications Commission revealed in July, accounts for 56 percent of the country’s total internet traffic, followed by WhatsApp with 21 percent. TikTok is already a frontline for political messaging, especially for the National Unity Platform .

Lawyer Asuman Matovu argued that the Computer Misuse Act is meant to curtail one of the venues where one could express their feelings. “But the government introduces a law that ensures if you are to speak, you must have a limit. To make matters worse, we have the Public Order Management Act that prevents Opposition from campaigning,” he said.

Lawyer Bayern Matovu said the curtailment of freedoms of speech happens before, during, and after the elections.

The snowball effect of the arrest and prosecution, coupled with the perceived surveillance of digital platforms and phone tapping, sends chills not just among journalists and content creators, but citizens at large — pointing to a pattern of weaponisation of information and misinformation to suppress freedom of expression and assembly.

IMPACT

In July 2024, the Entebbe Chief Magistrate, Ms Stellah-Maris Amabilisi, sentenced Edward Awebwa, who ran the account ‘‘Save Media Uganda,’’ for insulting the President, his wife, and his son. Also mobilising assemblies such as protests is criminal, with activists and organisers slapped with charges such as incitement or unlawful assembly, causing public annoyance, obstruction, and inconvenience. Legal scholars argue this is not an accident but a deliberate pattern in the repression toolkit comprising legislation and surveillance of digital platforms. The lawyers accuse the Judiciary of failing to stand firm as the ultimate defender of constitutional freedoms.





