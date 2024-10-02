Lawyers form parallel group amid ULS election

The election of Mr Isaac Kimaze Ssemakadde as the new president of the Uganda Law Society (ULS) has led to the emergence of a parallel faction, claiming its purpose is to preserve the decorum and core values of the legal profession.

This publication has established that more than 1,000 people have joined a WhatsApp group named the Uganda Bar Association. The group’s theme is “For rule of law and good governance of the Bar Association.”

However, Mr Francis Harimwomugasho, a lawyer and administrator of the group, refuted claims that their initiative is a splinter faction of the ULS.

Instead, he described it as a think-tank of lawyers who do not support the president-elect's campaign, which emphasised "banging the table" and targeted certain key figures in the legal fraternity, including Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka.

“This is a think-tank of lawyers who wish to retain decorum and the old traditions as we studied them. We shall lobby and engage for our trade. It is not in opposition to ULS. We shall actively participate in the activities of ULS,” Mr Harimwomugasho clarified.

Mr John Musiime, a partner at Dentons, emphasised that this group is not a splinter organisation since the ULS is established by the ULS Act.

He likened it to other lawyer associations like the Female Lawyers Network and the Christian Lawyers Fraternity.

"To create another Bar Association, they would have to do it within the law like the ULS. However, if the ULS continues to be two things: irrelevant and polarising, then some people will vote with their feet," Mr Musiime remarked.

Ms Joyce Nalunga, the president of the Female Lawyers Network, expressed her opposition to the formation of parallel Bar Associations in response to election outcomes. She criticised such actions as signs of immaturity and contrary to democratic principles.

“ULS is a creature of statute and is a strong institution that brings us together regardless of our differences. This is a time for us to support and work with our new president-elect to build on the achievements of the previous leadership,” Ms Nalunga said.

Mr Joshua Byamazima, a partner at Trust Law Advocates, commented: “I think his focus right now as president should be to humble himself, sit, and listen to the divergent ideas of ULS members, whether they support him or not. Without fear of contradiction, I do not support him, and I do not intend to. But I have no problem with his leadership, it can go on. He represents all of us, even those who didn’t support him.”

Mr Ssemakadde, known for his bold and unconventional style, was elected over the weekend, defeating his rival, Mr Isaac Atukunda, by a margin of 1,203 votes, garnering 2,101 votes to Mr Atukunda’s 898.

His manifesto focused on "decolonising the Bar" and his slogan, "Bang the table… Back on track," were prominent in his campaign.

Despite his victory, some lawyers feel that his outspoken and activist approach is unsuitable for the prestigious role of ULS president.

Mr Ssemakadde succeeds Mr Bernard Oundo and will serve a one-year term, with the possibility of another year in office until the end of 2025.