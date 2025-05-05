Lawyers of hawker accused of degrading Muhoozi grill state witness  

The defence lawyers led by Mr Jonathan Elotu have raised several inconsistencies in the testimony of the second state witness presented before the court in a hearing of a case against a second-hand shoe hawker, for allegedly degrading President Museveni, his son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba and Speaker Anita Among.

Mr Juma Musuuza, alias Madubarah who has been on remand for months is accused of committing the offence through his TikTok account last year.

While cross-examining the investigating officer, Mr Richard Twongo, before Entebbe Senior Magistrate Grade one, Edgar Tibayeita Tusiime, the defence lawyers observed that his (Twongo’s) failure to obtain statements from Mr Museveni, Gen Muhoozi and Ms Among; failure to record a charge and caution statement from the accused, among others, was questionable and therefore Musuuza’s prosecution was wanting.



While giving testimony, Mr Twongo told the court that during the course of investigation, he retrieved the forensic report of analysis and an iPhone belonging to the accused, which he sent to forensics analysis to detect for malicious and hateful content in nature towards his alleged victims.



“There was a video where the accused recorded saying the speaker of Parliament Anita Among has used tax payers money to build a house and also to buy chemicals for bleaching, there was another video where the accused person recorded saying if President Museveni leaves power to his drunkard son Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the country will collapse within two days,” he said.

Mr Twongo said he wanted the forensics to analyse the TikTok account Madubarah Ug on the phone, which was allegedly used to share the said videos.

“After retrieving the report from SP Kenneth Angulu, the in-charge of the cyber unit at the Directorate of Forensics, Naguru, I went through it and noticed that the said videos under investigation were in the report. I noticed the number which created the TikTok account in the report,” he said.

Mr Twongo added, “I processed a quotation to Makerere University Institute of Languages and Humanities to process payment of the translation of the Luganda videos into English versions, the quotation was issued under CRB1232024, item number five together with many other cases of similar nature by Mr Robert Kawadwa, the business liaison officer Makerere University”.

However, the witness failed to provide the said transcription of the videos, saying they were still under process.

This prompted the second defence lawyer, Mercy Kwagala, to reject the quotation being submitted as part of evidence without proof of payment or the said transcription attached to it.

“There is no real relevance of the admissibility of this quotation to evidence. First of all, it speaks to too many other cases. Second, there is no proof of payment of the same quotation by a receipt from Makerere University School of Languages confirming they received payment, which would be at least sufficient evidence to show that the transcription is going on. So, I pray that the court disregards this and it may be intended to buy time for a non-existent transcription,” she said.

The magistrate agreed with the defence and disregarded entering the quotation as evidence until the state shows payment to prove the genuineness of the quotation, and only allowed submission of the iPhone into evidence.



Mr Elotu further questioned the facts in Mr Twongo’s testimony citing his failure to recall whether he asked the suspect while recording his statement on the nature of his arrest, who carried out the arrest, place of arrest and his failure to record a charge and caution statement against the suspect to all which he responded “No”.

Mr Twongo further said he failed to record a caution and charge statement from the accused who preferred having a Rwandese-speaking translator when making the statement since it’s his mother tongue.