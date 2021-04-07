Lawyers praise Lwanga for stand against injustice

By ESTHER OLUKA More by this Author

The Uganda Catholic Lawyers Society has eulogised the Archbishop of Kampala, Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, as a leader who was committed to good governance and rule of law.

In a condolence message seen by Daily Monitor, Uganda Catholic Lawyers Society stated: “The archbishop has taught the world to embrace the concepts of human invaluableness and as we mourn his death, it is fitting to reflect on the moral values he has promoted and held dear throughout his life.”

“Just a few hours before his death, while presiding over the Way of the Cross at Namirembe Cathedral, he delivered a statement protesting the arbitrary killings and unexplained disappearances of Ugandans and, especially the youth. It is against this background that Uganda Catholic Lawyer Society unequivocally condemns the said extrajudicial killings and expresses its condolences to the families of the victims,” the message further reads.

Archbishop Lwanga, one of the founders of the society, was an open critic of some of government’s activities during his term in office.

A case in point, during the turbulent amending of the Constitution to remove upper age limits for presidential candidates, the prelate spoke out toughly against the move, highlighting its likely negative consequences to the country.

Before the January 14 elections, he was engulfed in controversy after he, claiming to be speaking on behalf of other top religious leaders, suggesting that the elections be suspended for three years so that the country utilises the time to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, as well as allow the electoral climate to cool down.

Tragic

Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga passed away on Friday at his home aged 68.

A postmortem report released on Monday revealed that he succumbed to a heart attack induced by a blood clot.

He is set to be buried at Rubaga Cathedral on Thursday.

On April 1, the prelate participated in the Way of the Cross celebrations at Namirembe Cathedral in Kampala.

Respect...Gun salute

Lwanga was accorded a 17-gun salute, a climax of the official send-off, at Kololo ceremonial grounds, an honour by Uganda’s military tradition reserved for fallen four-star generals.

According to Brig Flavia Byekwaso, the UPDF spokesperson, a 21-gun salute is fired to honour presidents or heads of state while chiefs of staff, heads of military services, ambassadors, prime ministers and Cabinet members get 19-gun salute both as an honour while alive and posthumously.

She said three-star (Lieutenant) generals receive 15-gun salute, 13-gun salute is fired for two-star (Major) general while a Brigadier General (one-star) gets 11-gun salute.

