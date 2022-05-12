Lawyers want Buteera to probe 2 poll decisions

Lawyers of the loser in the Ntuusi LC5 Town Council elections in Sembabule District have petitioned Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera to investigate allegations of how two judgments came to be issued in their client’s petition.

Mr Godfrey Byakatonda lost to Mr Emmanuel Kamihingo in the election, and petitioned the High Court and later the Court of Appeal.

But in their May 10 complaint, the lawyers claim there were two judgments that were read arising out of Mr Byakatonda’s appeal.

“The learned registrar read the appeal had been allowed with costs but declined to give all counsel present a copy of the judgment alleging that the learned justices needed to make amendments to the same and that the said judgment would be ready on Monday May 9,”reads the lawyers’ complaint in part.

“However, when the appellant proceeded to receive the judgment on May 9, he was informed that court was not yet ready to release it. That all parties shall be invited to receive the same when ready. To our dismay, our client has informed us that he has come across a copy of the judgment indicating that the appeal had been dismissed with no orders to costs, contrary to the judgment that was read and delivered by the learned registrar, Lillian Buchana on May 6,” they add.

Mr Byakatonda’s lawyers now want the Deputy Chief Justice to investigate how the alleged two judgments in his appeal came about.

“The purpose hereof is to request your lordship to investigate this matter and find out the circumstances under which the two differing judgments of this honourable court were made and read in the same matter. We shall be obliged by your timely response,” the lawyers wrote.