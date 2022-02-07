Lay reader back to class after failing to preach in English

A lay reader with the Church of Uganda-Soroti Diocese in Soroti District has decided to return to school due to his failure to lead a thanksgiving service in English last year.

In an interview with Daily Monitor last Thursday, Mr Justine Ousi Okoropot, 35, a father of four, says he was invited to lead a thanksgiving Service in English for a couple that was celebrating a year in marriage but was unable to communicate in the language because of his inability to read.

“Even before that thanksgiving Service, when I was first posted to Owalei Church of Uganda, the people demanded that the service be led in English because of the various dialects in that area. I turned down their request because I was not so confident with my reading skills,” Mr Okoropot says.

He has since enrolled in Senior Four at Dakabela Comprehensive Community Secondary School in Soroti District.

Mr Okoropot says besides his urge to polish his reading and writing skills, he hopes to become a teacher and earn money to take care of his family.

“I have four children. That means I will need another source of income besides the work of God that I am passionately doing to be able to educate them. It is my hope that God leads my quest to acquire a paper,” he said.

Mr Okoropot adds that he earns quarterly salary of Shs45,000.

He also wishes to enroll to Soroti Theological College so as to become a reverend. “My only challenge is the hustle I am in to find fees for myself, and with four children, it is so challenging,” he says.

Mr David Eragu, the head teacher of Dakabela Comprehensive Community Secondary School, says Mr Okoropot is one of his humble students.

He adds that he is helping to nurture the spiritual life among students and teachers as well.

Background

Justine Ousi Okoropot dropped out of school in 2003 when he was in Senior Two because his single mother could not raise school fees for him and his other siblings.

Okoropot spent two years at home with their mother until 2005 when clan members forcefully brought him a wife to marry. He then decided to volunteer at Ogwolo Community Primary School.

Mr Okoropot later became head of laity in Apuuton Church of Uganda and often read the Ateso Bible and preached to the congregation.

Because of the calling, he applied to the Parish Priest to be given a chance to take care of one of the churches, which was granted.

Between 2012 and 2013, the Church recommended that Mr Okoropot pursues a certificate in Theology at Soroti Church of Uganda Theological College for two years, where he graduated as a lay leader (catechist).