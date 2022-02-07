Prime

Lay reader back to class after failing to preach in English

New Content Item (1)
Mr Justine Ousi Okoropot, 35, a father of four, in class last week. PHOTO/simon peter emwamu

By  Simon Peter Emwamu

What you need to know:

  • Mr Justine Ousi Okoropot wants to able to  effectively preach the word of God.

A lay reader with the Church of Uganda-Soroti Diocese in Soroti District has decided to return to school due to his failure to lead a thanksgiving service in English last year.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.