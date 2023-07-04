Lazy civil servants are letting us down - Minister Babalanda

The Minister for the Presidency, Ms Milly Babalanda has blamed government’s underperformance on some civil servants whom she described as lazy, corrupt and selfish.

She said some civil servants disassociate themselves from the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) and also frustrate policies crafted by politicians thus denying citizens the desired services.

"You [civil servants] forget that we are in the same boat. Going by the current political trend, those fighting the NRM are doing so because they do not see what the government has done. Unfortunately, they are targeting individuals and the positions we occupy including yours. We will suffer the same consequences," she said while officiating at the opening of a four –day retreat for government Administrative Officers at Brovad Hotel, Masaka City on July 3.

Over 200 participants including; undersecretaries, principal assistant secretaries, senior assistant secretaries and assistant secretaries from all ministries, departments and agencies are attending the retreat.

Ms Babalanda said although there is no political party that has capacity to dislodge NRM, internal weaknesses can lead to collapse of the government if not swiftly addressed.

“What is affecting us is the intrigue, laziness, corruption and failing to understand our roles as servants of the people. Once we address these challenges, NRM will continue to lead this country for many years to come,” she said.

NRM, which is led by President Museveni as its chairman right from inception, has ruled Uganda for now 37 years, engraving his name in the annals of the country’s history books as one of the longest-serving presidents.

Ms Babalanda appealed to participants to ensure that they help government clean its public service image by working together to kick corruption out of the country.

“The abuse of public office for private gain erodes people's trust in government and its institutions. Corruption distorts government priorities and also disables its ability to grow the economy in a way that benefits all citizens,” the minister added.

Meanwhile, Hajji Yunus Kakande, the permanent secretary in the Office of the President, asked Cabinet to consider placing Chief Administrative Officers (CAOs) and hospital administrators under the Office of the President for easy supervision and monitoring.

“We have an oversight role on the whole government and I believe CAOs and Hospital Administrators should also be under the Office of the President for close supervision and improve service delivery," he said