Lazy RDCs, RCCs to lose jobs - Minister

Lazy and non-performing Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) and Resident City Commissioners (RCCs) risk losing their jobs once found culpable, the Minister for Presidency, Ms Milly Babalanda, has warned.

She said very many RDCs and RCCs are too lazy and cannot give services to people they represent. She cited the example in Masaka City where the two elderly suffered over land grabbing.

“You will not be transferred but will be dismissed there and then because we do not want the same problem in other districts,” Ms Babalanda said on Wednesday in Mukono during the capacity building workshop for RDCs and RCCs from central Uganda.

She said most of them just look on when evictions take place and yet they are supposed to help families.

“You were given guidelines and those that will not perform will be sacked,” the minister warned.

She appealed to them to be the voice for the voiceless and that evictions should be carried out in normal circumstances through consultations with affected parties.

Embarrassing President Museveni

She emphasised that due to greed and corruption, RDCs continue to make the same mistakes and embarrass President Museveni.

“There is no way you can undermine the President’s directive and you continue calling yourself his appointee,” she said.

Ms Fatima Ndisaba, the Mukono RDC, said it is the rich people who go to top offices to report RDCs and accuse them without evidence.

“Before the minister blames us, let her come to ground and carry out investigations than making RDCs lose jobs over nothing,” she said.

Mr Mathias Lutwama, the Kiboga RDC, blamed those who blackmail them, noting that the land grabbers hide under NRM.

“Whenever we try to defend the oppressed, we are sabotaged,” he said.

He further said some people reach the extent of pulling out guns to threaten them as RDCs when they try to intervene in land wrangles.

Relatedly, Mr Yunus Kakande, the secretary in the Office of the President, warned RDCs to stop begging.