LC official among 110 suspects arrested in Jinja City Police swoop

A Police-led operation to curb criminality in Jinja City has led to the arrest of 110 suspects, including the Defense Secretary of Wanyange Lake Village, Mr Michael Mugoya.

The suspects, who were arrested on Wednesday night, are currently detained at Nalufenya Police Station in Jinja City.

The operation was prompted by a surge in cases of theft and murder in Wanyama, Katende, Budhumbuli, and Railway in Bugembe Ward; and Namulesa in Mafubira Ward, all in Jinja North Division.

The operation also follows the murder of Rogers Kifubangabo, son of Busoga Kingdom Minister of Information, Mr Michael Kifubangabo, on Sunday night in Budhumbuli, Bugembe Ward.

The Kiira Region Police Spokesperson, Mr James Mubi, however, said the operation was a "sustainable security measure" and not because of the murder of a kingdom official's son.

Earlier, Mr Mubi warned that Police will arrest local leaders, politicians, and landlords for allegedly housing criminals they claim are their voters.

“Nobody is above the law. As long as you engage in criminal activity, the police will arrest you. We will screen the suspects and those who fall on the wanted list of cases reported will be taken to court,” Mr Mubi added.

Kiira Region Police Spokesperson, Mr James Mubi, talking to some visitors to Nalufenya Police Station who sought to secure bond for suspects who were arrested during an operation on Wednesday night. PHOTO/DENIS EDEMA

Mr Godfrey Kibuuka, the LC1 chairperson of Wanyange Lake Village in Bugembe Ward, Jinja North Division, however, accused Police of carrying out an operation without informing the local leaders, saying they subsequently ended up arresting innocent people, including Mr Mugoya.

According to Mr Kibuuka, by arresting Mr Mugoya, Police had shown their "unpreparedness" and lack of knowledge of the people they targeted during the operation.

“On several occasions, whenever we try to involve the Police by submitting details of the criminal gangs in the area, they do not arrest them. If they are arrested, they are released without the knowledge of local leadership,” said Mr Kibuuka.

Ms Susan Namulondo, the Wanyange Lake Village Secretary for Development, said arresting Mr Mugoya, who she claimed had gone to solve a dispute between a landlord and tenant was not good.

Ms Namulondo said the public will lose trust in the Police if they don’t work closely with the local leaders because they know who does what and where in the area.

Mr Moses Kudhaga, a resident of the Wanyama-Katamba cell in Jinja North Division, said three of his tenants were picked up inside their rooms.