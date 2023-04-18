LC1 chairperson arrested over burning suspected thief

Police in Lyantonde District are holding a village chairperson for burning a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of stealing a car engine.

Police identified the suspect as Ashraf Ddamulira, 31, the LCI chairperson of Kooki C, Lyantonde Town Council in Lyantonde District.

According to Isaac Mwesigye, 14, he was at his workplace on Sunday when his friend only identified as Pastor asked him to escort him to his garage and promised that he would give him a gift if they went together.

“I told him I was busy, but he insisted and told me I should help him and escort him. He told me he would buy me anything I want, I asked for shoes and he agreed. We went but I did not know his intentions. We later returned to my garage where I work at around 5pm,” he narrates.

On Monday, Mwesigye says Pastor with a group of men found him at the garage and asked him where he had put his engine.

“They started beating me demanding an engine which I never took. They later took me to the village chairperson who brought paraffin, folded my legs into his and started burning me,” he said.

Mwesigye who sustained wounds on the head, back, ears and arms managed to escape as people came to his rescue.

Ms Margaret Natukunda, the mother of the victim asked police to give justice to his son by preferring charges against the chairperson who was “directly involved in the burning.”

The southern regional police spokesperson, SP Twaha Kasirye, condemned the actions of the chairperson saying he would be acting as an example by not involving in mob justice.

“We are still hunting for others who were involved in burning this young boy, the chairperson will be charged in courts of law and justice shall be served,” he said.