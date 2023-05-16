LC1 chairpersons, voters disagree over lining up to vote

Voters and village LC1 chairpersons have disagreed over lining up behind candidates during the elections, saying the system is “disastrous” and “creates enmity” and want the electoral body to conduct secret ballot.

Mr Felix Dradidi Agaba, the LC1 chairman of Mpumudde West ‘A’ Village, Mpumudde Ward, Jinja North Division in Jinja City, said if money allows, the Electoral Commission (EC) should organise a secret ballot in future.

“Voting by secret ballot reduces fear and tension among voters and candidates because you cannot know who voted for you or didn’t,” Mr Dradidi said.

He made the submission during a District stakeholders’ consultation on constitutional and political reforms organised by First African Bicycle Information Organisation (FABIO) in Jinja City at the weekend.

Mr Jimmy Okee, the Bukaya West Village LC1 chairperson, Njeru Central Division, Njeru Municipality in Buikwe District, said lining up behind a candidate “discriminates” against the people in the community.

However, Mr Badru Nabugo, the Ripon West LC1 chairperson, said lining up behind a candidate is “one of the best” because it is fast, transparent, and eliminates rigging and corruption.

He said: “With lining up, there is no need to wait for counting of votes for hours before declaring the results; but with voting secretly, the ballot papers sometimes arrive at polling stations late.”

Ms Joy Kawanguzi, the FABIO Chief Executive Officer, said the consultations were conducted by trained civic mentors and governors in 36 villages of Jinja District and City.

Key reforms fronted by the voters include; resignation of all incumbents before participating in any elections, enforcement of law and order by the Police, a return to one-party system of governance, and that the EC works with civil society organisations to educate and sensitise people about elections among others.

Reactions

Mr Deo Nakukunda, the Regional Electoral Officer, however, said organising LC1 elections is the most expensive compared to any other elections in the country.

Mr Richard Gulume, the Jinja Resident District Commissioner (RDC), said there is no need for conducting LC1 elections through secret ballot because the government does not have money.