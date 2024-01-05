LC3 chair, wife arrested over theft of hospital nails 

Police in Kaberamaido District have arrested a local leader and his wife on allegations of theft of roofing nails for construction works at Kaberamaido General Hospital.

Kaberamaido District Police Commander (DPC) David Otabong identified the suspects as Kaberamaido Sub-county LCIII chairperson Francis Ecolu and Sarah Abito.

Police say the roofing nails valued at Shs1.9million were property for the district hospital. Police have preferred charges of theft of government property against the accused.

Otabong said that the suspects were picked from their home village of Agweng, Kamuk Parish in Kaberamaido Sub-county on Thursday, after confirmation that they were in possession of the roofing nails that they sold at an unspecified amount of money.

"We have registered a case of theft against them for stealing 6 bags of nails from Kaberamaido General Hospital," the DPC noted.

He further explained how the nails could have been stolen.

“The contractor under the brand name BASHAM ASSOCIATES COMPANY LIMITED was renting one of their rooms at their home in Agweng A Village but they instead turned to steal the items,” police held.