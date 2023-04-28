LC3 chairman arrested for closing health facilities over lack of drugs

Police in Sembabule District are holding the Chairperson of Mitete Sub County, Mr Baker Byayi Ssenyonga for allegedly closing two health facilities over lack of drugs.

On Tuesday, Mr Ssenyonga closed Kibengo Health Centre II and Mitete Health Centre II after finding no staff at both facilities.

According to Mr Ssenyonga, staff claim both facilities last received drugs from National Medical Stores (NMS) in December 2022.

He said he closed the facilities to safeguard the equipment because the staff report in the morning and leave the facilities open only to return in the evening to close.

The Southern Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Twaha Kasirye confirmed Mr Ssenyonga’s arrest, saying investigations into the matter have kicked off. However, he did not disclose the charges they are likely to prefer against him.

“Our officers summoned him to make a statement on what he unlawfully did and when he appeared, we had to arrest him to help in investigations,” he said by telephone on Friday.

Mr Kasirye added that investigations on alleged negligence by the health workers at both facilities are also ongoing