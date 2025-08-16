LC3 chairman beaten in chaotic UPC primaries in Kole

The incumbent LC3 chairman of Alito Town Council in Kole District, Mr Tom Olet, was on Saturday assaulted by angry supporters of the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) during chaotic party primaries.

According to Mr Matia Kajura, a UPC electoral commission official overseeing elections in Kole North constituency, Mr Olet was accused of being in possession of filled Declaration of Results (DR) forms before voters pounced on him.

“Voters attacked him before grabbing the electoral materials, but fortunately he managed to escape,” Mr Kajura said in a phone interview. “The matter was reported to Alito Police Station but was later settled amicably. As we speak now, the elections are going on peacefully.”

UPC, one of Uganda’s oldest political parties, held primaries on Saturday to choose flag bearers for Members of Parliament and LC5 chairpersons ahead of the 2026 general elections.

However, the process was marred by delays and confusion in parts of Kole. Mr Peter Ocen, the Kole South MP and a candidate in the UPC parliamentary race, said ballot papers meant for Bala Sub-county were initially withheld at Kazon Hotel in Aboke Town Council.

“By 12:30pm no polling had started in Bala Sub-county because the registrars had just received polling materials,” he said. “Nonetheless, elections are going on smoothly in areas where materials were delivered. I thank security for stepping in to ensure the primaries are conducted peacefully. I believe things will normalize.”

Battleground constituencies

Saturday’s primaries were part of UPC’s broader roadmap for the 2025/2026 elections, unveiled earlier this year in Kampala. According to the roadmap, the party is conducting primaries in 25 constituencies and eight districts where competition for its flag is especially stiff.

Among the hotly contested areas is Agago West, where Mr Dickens Oyaka faces Mr Belly Sam Okwir Ojar, and Kalaki County, where Mr Edmond Ekaju is up against Mr Julius Eyadu. In Otuke County, Mr Ojok Okello and Mr Jasper Abong are vying for the flag, while in Otuke County East, Eng Richard Enen Okello faces Mr Joe Ocen Oluge.

In Dokolo South, Mr Vincent Opito and Mr Patrick Ojuka are squaring off, while in Dokolo North, four candidates—Mr Francis Ojok, Ms Josephine Acen Atia, Mr Dickens Otim and Mr Bob Mike Akejo—are in the race.

For the Otuke Woman MP flag, the contest is between Ms Norah Odur and Ms Grace. In Dokolo Woman, Ms Anna Okwir Bung is challenging incumbent MP Sarah Aguti Nyangkori.

In Apac District, Ms Susan Achola Engola, Ms Winnie Sharon Aguti and Ms Winnie Acen are all seeking the Woman MP flag. In Maruzi County, Mr Peter Obong and Mr Taban Yassmin are eyeing the parliamentary slot.

In Oyam South, four candidates—Dr Richard Manday Odong, Dr Anthony Ekwaro Obuku, Mr Tom Charles Otim and Mr Geoffrey Owili—are in the race, while incumbent Woman MP Santa Sandra Alum Ogwang faces Ms Brenda Akello Komagum and Ms Susan Achola Olwee.

In Kole South, incumbent MP Peter Ocen Akalo is being challenged by Mr Denis Ogwang, while in Kole North, former MP Bonny Desale Okello—who recently defected from the ruling NRM—is facing Mr Sam Blick Okello.

Elsewhere in Alebtong District, Mr Khedi Tom Bukenya, Mr Tom Jaspher Molo, Mr Ben Obura, Mr Jimmy Okwany and Mr Fred Jalemeso are competing for the Ajuri County flag. The winner will likely face NRM’s Denis Hamson Obura, the incumbent and current Government Chief Whip. In Moroto County, Mr Kennedy Obote Ojuka, Mr Denis Opio, Mr Daniel Omara and Mr Leo Elem are also vying for the UPC flag.

Party message

Ahead of the primaries, the UPC electoral commission chairperson, Mr Mahmoud Kazimbiraine, urged voters to select strong candidates.

“Choose your very best, and when you do, do not say our work is finished. Go back and follow those people. Push them and ensure victory wherever you have a candidate,” he said on Friday, August 15.

Chaos erupted in Kole District as Alito Town Council LC3 chairman, Tom Olet, was beaten by angry UPC supporters during the party’s primaries. He was accused of possessing filled declaration forms before voters turned violent. Police later intervened#MonitorUpdates

📹 Bill Oketch pic.twitter.com/fXvpqjW82s — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) August 16, 2025



