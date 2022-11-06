LC3 chairperson, two others arrested over theft of Ebola relief food

Police in Kassanda District have arrested the chairperson of Nalutuntu Sub County, Mr Peterson Kamulegeya, two others for allegedly stealing relief food for the districts of Mubende and Kassanda that are currently under lockdown as a result of the Ebola outbreak.

The other two other suspects are Mr Yoweri Ssonko Ssemwanga, the Nalutuntu Sub County chief and Mr Julius Lutayisire, the Gombolola Internal Security Organisation.

The arrest of the trio followed the disappearance of 1.1 tonnes out of 20 tonnes of maize flour that was delivered to Nalutuntu Sub County for residents affected by the lockdown.

On Friday October 28, the government through the Office of the Prime Minister dispatched relief food to the two districts and was handed over to local leaders by the state minister for ICT and National Guidance, Mr Godfrey Kabbyanga who urged them to clearly follow the guidelines while distributing to the targeted beneficiaries.

Mr Henry Katimbo, a district councilor of Nalutuntu Sub County, said he was alerted by one of the residents who saw several bags of maize flour being transported on boda bodas from the sub county headquarters heading to an unknown destination.

“At first, the three suspects insisted that the donated food was in safe hands, but when we counted bags in the store, it was established that 1100kgs of maize flour were missing and that is when they got arrested,” he said.

Wamala regional Police spokesperson, Ms Rachel Kawala, confirmed the arrest of the trio noting that they have already opened up a general inquiry file to ascertain where the missing relief food was taken.

“It is true the three leaders are currently detained at Kassanda Central Police Station to help us with the investigations,” she said.